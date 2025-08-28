Fredrikstad FK Vs Crystal Palace, Live Streaming, UEFA Conference League Playoff: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Crystal Palace won the 1st leg 1-0 at Selhurst Park
Palace take on Fredrikstad FK at Nye Fredrikstad Stadion
Live streaming info listed
English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace travel to Norway to take on Fredrikstad FK in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League 2025-26 play-off tie at Nye Fredrikstad Stadion on Thursday (August 28, 2025). Watch the Fredrikstad FK vs Crystal Palace football match live tonight.
In the first leg at London's Selhurst Park, Jean-Philippe Mateta’s header claimed the honours for Crystal Palace, a narrow advantage, nonetheless. Expect a tense return leg in Norway.
Fredrikstad are aiming to reach the group stage of a UEFA competition for the first time in their history. Their previous best came earlier this summer when they reached the third qualifying round of the Europa League, only to be eliminated 5-1 on aggregate by FC Midtjylland.
Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace, meanwhile, were initially set to compete in the Europa League after winning the 2025 FA Cup, but were demoted to the Conference League due to multi-club ownership rules. This campaign marks their debut in European football. They did appear in the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup, in 1998.
Fredrikstad FK Vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head Record
The London clash was their first-ever meeting. And recent form suggests Palace are the favourites, again.
Palace followed up their first-leg win with a 1–1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, having also held Chelsea to a goalless draw and won the Community Shield against Liverpool on penalties.
Andreas Hagen's Fredrikstad, on the other hand, have struggled in Europe, losing both legs to Midtjylland and falling to Palace in London. However, in the domestic campaign, the Aristocrats have shown flashes of resilience, including a 3-2 win over Stromsgodset and a 4-2 victory against Molde.
Fredrikstad FK Vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Live Streaming Details
When is the Fredrikstad FK Vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match being played?
The Fredrikstad FK Vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 9:30 PM IST at Nye Fredrikstad Stadion
Where to watch the Fredrikstad FK Vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match live online?
The Fredrikstad FK Vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.