France 0-0 Israel: Les Bleus Advance Despite Frustrating UEFA Nations League Draw

France advanced to the quarter-finals of the Nations League despite being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Israel at the Stade de France. (More Football News)
Israel picked up their first point in Group A2 by producing a stubborn defensive performance against a France team missing Kylian Mbappe following his omission by Didier Deschamps.
Daniel Peretz kept out Randal Kolo Muani and N'Golo Kante in the early stages as France dominated possession, before the visitors missed a glorious chance in the 37th minute.
Dor Turgeman flicked on a free-kick towards the far post, where Raz Shlomo just failed to get a decisive touch in front of a gaping goal.
Ibrahima Konate headed over the crossbar early in the second half, but clear-cut chances were few and far between for Deschamps' disjointed France side.
Their best opportunities to take three points came in stoppage time, but Marcus Thuram headed straight at Peretz before the Israel goalkeeper made a sprawling save to deny Christopher Nkunku right before the full-time whistle.
Despite their failure to find a winner, France secured safe passage to the last eight alongside Italy, with Israel remaining bottom of the group, three points behind Belgium.
Data Debrief: No Mbappe, no joy for France
Having left Mbappe out of their squad for the second successive international break, France struggled in front of goal despite dominating for long periods in Paris.
They fired off 24 shots worth 2.31 expected goals (xG) to Israel's three efforts worth 0.05 xG, hitting the target on eight occasions but failing to beat Peretz.