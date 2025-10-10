France Vs Azerbaijan Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe: When And Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action

France are up against Azerbaijan in the FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers
France have two wins in two games while Azerbaijan have two defeats in two matches
Find out when and where to watch France vs Azerbaijan football match
France will face Azerbaijan in a David vs Goliath battle in the FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers in Paris on Friday night. France are at the top of the standings in Group D with two wins in two matches while Azerbaijan languish at the bottom still searching for their first points after two games.
Didier Deschamps’ side secured crucial wins over Ukraine (2-0) and Iceland (2-1) to stay at the top of the group.
Azerbaijan have won only one away game since the start of 2023 and another tough outing is expected against France.
This will be the first time France and Azerbaijan will face each other in three decades. France and Azerbaijan have met only twice before, both during Euro 1996 qualifiers, with France winning 2-0 and 10-0.
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: France vs Azerbaijan live telecast and streaming details
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan will be played on October 11 at Parc des Princes in Paris from 12:15 AM IST.
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between France and Azerbaijan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.