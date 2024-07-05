Fran Kirby Completes Free Transfer To Brighton After Chelsea Departure

Fran Kirby has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a free transfer following her departure from Chelsea. (More Football News)
The England international won five Women's Super League titles during her nine-year stint with the Blues, for whom she scored 108 goals in 195 appearances.
Brighton finished ninth in the WSL last season, and will certainly be boosted by Kirby's vast experience, having also been part of the triumphant Lionesses side at Euro 2022.
The 31-year-old is the Seagulls' third signing ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, after Japan striker Kiko Seike and Netherlands defender Marisa Olislagers.
"I'm a competitive person and I wanted to come to a club that matched my ambitions, to set high standards on and off the pitch, and to use my experience to help the young players develop," Kirby told the club's official website.
"I want to help create a culture with a group of players who want amazing success.
"I wanted to stay in this league because I still want to be competing week in week out. And as long as I can help a team progress, that's what I want to do."