Football

Former Turkey Coach Fatih Terim Departs From Panathinaikos After Three-Game Losing Streak

The 70-year-old Terim said in an online post Friday that he was ending his five-month stint with the club after a meeting with the owners

AP
Panathinaikos' head coach Fatih Terim instructs his players during a Greek super League soccer match against AEK Athens, at OPAP Arena stadium, in Athens, Greece. Photo: AP
info_icon

Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim has announced his departure from Greek club Panathinaikos, one game before the end of the season. (More Football News)

“Our plans for the 2024-2025 season were not aligned,” said Terim, who won eight championship titles in his homeland as manager of Galatasaray.

Bayern Munich players celebrate their victory at the German Bundesliga football match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. - AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He thanked Panathinaikos fans and club staff, adding: “I sincerely wish Panathinaikos a successful future.”

Panathinaikos also confirmed Terim's departure.

Under Terim, Panathinaikos remained in contention for the title before slipping to fourth place after three successive defeats, losing 4-1 to PAOK in Thessaloniki Wednesday.

League leader PAOK takes on city rival Aris in Sunday's final round. A defeat could hand the title to second-placed AEK Athens, which hosts Lamia.

