Football Transfer Rumours: Manchester United And Liverpool Target Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Apart from Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United are also interested in 26-year-old Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa to help bolster their defence, according to Football Transfers. Konsa has played 28 Premier League games for Villa this season

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is being linked with two Premier League clubs. Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
What the papers say

Manchester United and Liverpool have both declared their interest in Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, but the 22-year-old has reportedly told his manager that he would prefer a move to Italian club AC Milan, the Mirror reports. Zirkzee has scored 10 goals and produced three assists in 28 games for Bologna in Serie A this season. (More Football News)

Manchester United are also interested in 26-year-old Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa to help bolster their defence, according to Football Transfers. Konsa has played 28 Premier League games for Villa this season.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has attracted some interest from West Ham, who has a release clause in his contract of £8.6million, the Sun says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Federico Valverde: Liverpool are hoping to sign Real Madrid’s Uruguayan 25-year-old midfielder who is worth around £150million, according to TeamTalk.

