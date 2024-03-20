Football

Football Transfer Rumours: Gareth Southgate Favourite To Replace ETH At Man United

As per rumours in the English media, current England men's national team boss Gareth Southgate is favourite to replace current manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Stats Perform
March 20, 2024
England manager Gareth Southgate. Photo: James Manning/PA
What the papers say

Gareth Southgate is the top choice of Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to replace Erik ten Hag as manager in the summer, reports the Star. (More Football News)

Current MUFC boss Erik ten Hag.
According to The Times, Nottingham Forest may be forced to sell star players by the end of June to avoid losing more points for breaching financial rules.

Tottenham, Chelsea, and West Ham are all keen on England striker Ivan Toney, reports The Sun.

Players to watch

Jack Grealish: HITC writes that Manchester City might let the England forward leave this summer, with the club understood to be raising funds to boost their squad.

Jack Grealish
Alexander Isak: The Newcastle and Sweden striker is on Arsenal’s summer shortlist, says Football Insider.

Erling Haaland: The Manchester City striker limped out of training while on international duty with Norway, alarming his club, writes The Guardian.

