Football Transfer: Colombia's Luis Diaz 'Happy' At Liverpool Amidst Speculation Over Future

It was also reported earlier this month that Liverpool had apparently lowered their asking price for Diaz amidst the interest

Liverpool winger, Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz says he is "happy" at Liverpool as speculation continues to surround his future at the club. (More Football News)

While there have been no official approaches to Liverpool for the Colombian, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are both reportedly interested in his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking after Colombia's 5-1 friendly win over the United States, Diaz addressed his future, saying: "I am very happy there in Liverpool, it is a great team and club," he told Gol Caracol.

New Liverpool manager, Arne Slot - null
Rene Meulensteen Backs Arne Slot Success At Liverpool As Jurgen Klopp Comparisons Evident

BY Stats Perform

"I always wanted to play there, so I am very happy and calm.

"I'm not thinking about anything else, I'm thinking about the Colombian national team, which is where we are."

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Reds. He has made 72 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing a further eight assists. 

