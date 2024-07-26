Emma Hayes insisted that she will seek to solve "easy fixes" from her United States players despite a resounding 3-0 victory over Zambia in their opening game at the Paris Olympics. (More Football News)
Trinity Rodman's 17th minute strike was followed up by a quickfire double from Mallory Swanson to ensure a winning start to Group B.
Swanson's brace came within 66 seconds of each other, netting the fastest two goals by a single player in a major tournament in the team's history.
Lindsey Horan notched two assists in Nice, becoming the fifth player in USWNT history with multiple assists in an Olympic match, joining Mia Hamm, Heather O’Reilly, Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz.
Plenty was made of the United States' form heading into the Games, having endured a goalless draw in their final pre-tournament fixture with Costa Rica.
However, their ruthless first-half showing saw Hayes become the first coach to win their first major tournament match in charge of the USA by a margin of three or more goals.
The former Chelsea head coach has also helped her side keep five clean sheets in her first five games in charge, a record only bettered by Greg Ryan (nine).
In spite of their strong showing, Hayes' side underperformed their expected goals (xG) by 1.96, with only eight of their 27 shots on target in the contest.
They missed a total of nine big chances, while also having 58 touches in the opposition's box compared to Zambia's 11.
But having seen other tournament favourites Spain and Germany kickstart their respective campaigns with victories, Hayes is confident her side can improve to claim a record-extending fifth gold medal.
“The first part of the first half was exceptional,” Hayes said. “To come out the way we did, the intention, the intensity, the decision-making, the execution, it should have been at least 5-0 at half-time.
"There was things within our structure I didn’t like. But that’s easy fixes.
“If we had asked me at the beginning of the game ‘would you be happy with a 3-0 winner?’ I probably would have said no.
"However, for the performance and the chances created and finding the back of the net, I don’t want to be too hard on the players.”
The United States continue their Group B campaign on Sunday where they will face Germany, before travelling to Marseille to face Australia next week.