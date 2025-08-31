Spain Announce Squad For September FIFA World Cup Qualifiers; Garcia Left Out

De la Fuente named his 26-man party for their clashes with Bulgaria and Turkiye, which take place on September 4 and 7, with Garcia a notable absence, despite impressing for much of last season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia
Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Goalkeeper Joan Garcia was left out of Spain's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers

  • Coach Luis de la Fuente has defended this decision

  • Gacria looked poised to earn a maiden call-up after stand-out performances for Espanyol in 2024-25

Luis de la Fuente has defended his decision to leave Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia out of Spain's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

De la Fuente named his 26-man party for their clashes with Bulgaria and Turkiye, which take place on September 4 and 7, with Garcia a notable absence, despite impressing for much of last season.

Gacria looked poised to earn a maiden call-up for the national side after stand-out performances for Espanyol in 2024-25, which earned him a move to Barcelona in June.

He made 146 saves in LaLiga last season, the second-most saves in Europe's top five leagues during that time behind Mark Flekken.

But De la Fuente has opted to go with Unai Simon, David Raya and Alex Remiro as his options between the sticks.

"If I'd felt pressure, I would have brought him in," De la Fuente said.

"We monitor all the goalkeepers, and Joan could be here now, before, or in the future. And not because he's at Barca. I want to tell you that players from clubs don't come here; this is the national team, regardless of the club they come from.

Related Content
Related Content

"Let's not make assumptions about whether six or seven come from one club… Let's give this importance. Joan's time will come, for sure."

There are call-ups for Rodri and Dani Carvajal, who are back in the fold having recovered from their respective anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries.

There are also six Barcelona players in the squad, with the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal also included.

Gavi had been included in the initial squad, but has since withdrawn due to a knee injury, which will also keep him out of Barcelona's match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Fermin's future is currently up in the air, with some reports linking him with a move to Chelsea in the final days of the transfer window, and De la Fuente seemed to urge the 22-year-old to remain at Barcelona.

"What would I say to him? It's very personal; he has to weigh up a lot of things," De la Fuente said of Fermin.

"In football, there's supply and demand, with the economic factor, I think, being secondary. The sporting aspect comes first; I don't know what he’s discussed with the club.

"From the outside, I can't really give an opinion, but I'd like Spanish players to be in our league. I regret it when they go abroad because I think they'd make LaLiga more competitive here, which for me is the best in the world."

Spain squad:

Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona), Alvaro Morata (Como), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Jesus Rodriguez (Como).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  2. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

  3. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  4. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

  5. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. Maratha Activist Demands 10% OBC Quota, Warns Govt

  3. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  4. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  5. What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  4. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars