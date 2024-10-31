FIFA World Cup 2026: Vitinha Confident Cristiano Ronaldo Will Feature For Portugal At The Tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo is "not going to give up" and will feature at the 2026 World Cup, according to Portugal team-mate Vitinha. (More Football News)
The Selecao skipper holds the international record for the most caps (216) and most goals (133) since making his senior bow in August 2003.
Ronaldo also captained Portugal to their triumphs at Euro 2016 and the inaugural Nations League three years later.
The 39-year-old has appeared in five separate editions of the World Cup between 2006 and 2022, yet football's biggest prize has eluded him.
However, he was subjected to widespread criticism after failing to score at Euro 2024, where Portugal bowed out at the quarter-final stage after losing to France on penalties, while many claim his presence is now hindering his nation's progress.
Ronaldo will be 41 when the World Cup is held in North America, but international colleague Vitinha is adamant the Al-Nassr forward will be present for their country.
"39 years old and still a starter for the national team, I have no explanation for this longevity," the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder told RMC podcast Rothen s’enflamme.
"He has already said it, and I imagine it's the professionalism he has in everything he does. In the morning, in the evening, every day of his career, it's incredible.
"I can imagine the efforts and sacrifices he must make and has made. And I also imagine that's what has kept him in this condition at 39 years old.
"It's a privilege for me. We are small, we are children, we dream of playing with him one day, and it's happening.
"Luckily, I've had quite a few years to enjoy the national team with him. Of course, he will be there [at the 2026 World Cup]; he's not going to give up."