Football

FIFA World Cup 2026: Vitinha Confident Cristiano Ronaldo Will Feature For Portugal At The Tournament

The Selecao skipper holds the international record for the most caps (216) and most goals (133) since making his senior bow in August 2003

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Cristiano-Ronaldo
Vitinha is confident Ronaldo will feature at the 2026 World Cup
info_icon

Cristiano Ronaldo is "not going to give up" and will feature at the 2026 World Cup, according to Portugal team-mate Vitinha. (More Football News)

The Selecao skipper holds the international record for the most caps (216) and most goals (133) since making his senior bow in August 2003.

Ronaldo also captained Portugal to their triumphs at Euro 2016 and the inaugural Nations League three years later.

The 39-year-old has appeared in five separate editions of the World Cup between 2006 and 2022, yet football's biggest prize has eluded him.

However, he was subjected to widespread criticism after failing to score at Euro 2024, where Portugal bowed out at the quarter-final stage after losing to France on penalties, while many claim his presence is now hindering his nation's progress.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be in action. - Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses 96th Minute Penalty As Al-Nassr Crash Out Of Saudi's Kings Cup - Watch

BY Associated Press

Ronaldo will be 41 when the World Cup is held in North America, but international colleague Vitinha is adamant the Al-Nassr forward will be present for their country.

"39 years old and still a starter for the national team, I have no explanation for this longevity," the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder told RMC podcast Rothen s’enflamme.

"He has already said it, and I imagine it's the professionalism he has in everything he does. In the morning, in the evening, every day of his career, it's incredible.

"I can imagine the efforts and sacrifices he must make and has made. And I also imagine that's what has kept him in this condition at 39 years old.

"It's a privilege for me. We are small, we are children, we dream of playing with him one day, and it's happening.

"Luckily, I've had quite a few years to enjoy the national team with him. Of course, he will be there [at the 2026 World Cup]; he's not going to give up."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Oman vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 41
  2. WI Vs ENG: Buttler Has 'Loads Of Hunger' To Put 'Frustrating' Injury Struggles Behind Him, Says Livingstone
  3. Ben Stokes: England Test Skipper's House Burgled While He Was Away For Pakistan Series
  4. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  5. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. FIFA World Cup 2026: Vitinha Confident Cristiano Ronaldo Will Feature For Portugal At The Tournament
  2. Al Ittihad Vs Al Ahli Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch 'Sea Derby' On TV And Online
  3. La Liga President Javier Tebas Slams Real Madrid's 'Exaggerated Victimhood' After Ballon d'Or Boycott
  4. Spain Floods: Valencia's Copa Del Rey Fixture Postponed; Real Madrid Clash In Doubt
  5. WSL: Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema Set For An Extended Spell On The Sidelines Following Knee Surgery
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  5. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  2. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  3. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  4. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  5. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  2. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  3. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  4. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  5. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
World News
  1. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  2. Georgia: Prosecutors Begin Investigation Into Disputed Elections, Opposition Raises Questions
  3. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  4. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  5. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know