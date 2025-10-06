FIFA World Cup 2026: Uzbekistan Name Fabio Cannavaro As Coach Ahead Of Maiden Appearance

Former FIFA World Cup-winning Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro previously managed Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League and led Guangzhou Evergrande to the Chinese Super League title in 2019, the same year he briefly coached China’s national team before stepping down after two games

FIFA World Cup 2026: Uzbekistan Name Fabio Cannavaro As Coach Ahead Of Maiden Appearance
Fabio Cannavaro, new coach of the Uzbekistan national football team, at a news conference ahead of the team's first FIFA World Cup, in Tashkent. Photo: AP
  • Fabio Cannavaro to take over as Uzbekistan coach with immediate effect

  • Joachim Low, Paulo Bento had earlier been linked with role

  • Central Asian nation qualified in June for the 2026 FIFA World Cup under local coach Timur Kapadze

Uzbekistan have hired former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro as national team coach ahead of their first World Cup appearance next year.

Cannavaro, who captained his country to the 2006 World Cup title, is taking over the role with immediate effect, the Uzbekistan football association said Monday on X.

The Central Asian nation qualified in June for the 2026 World Cup under local coach Timur Kapadze but has since sought a manager with greater international experience.

Before Cannavaro’s hiring, Uzbekistan had been linked with Joachim Low, who guided Germany to the 2014 title, and former Portugal and South Korea coach Paulo Bento.

Uzbekistan will make their World Cup debut at the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with key players that include Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Roma forward Eldor Shomurodov, who is on loan in the Turkish league.

Most of the 52-year-old Cannavaro’s coaching experience since retiring as a player in 2011 has come in Asia, although he has had brief spells in Europe with Udinese and Benevento in Italy and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, which he left in April.

Cannavaro, who played 136 times for Italy, previously managed Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and led Guangzhou Evergrande to the Chinese Super League title in 2019, the same year he briefly coached China’s national team before stepping down after two games.

