FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Under-Fire Julian Nagelsmann Promises 'Changes' After Slovakia Loss

Naglesmann's Germany lost to Slovakia in the FIFA WC Qualifier
GER boss has promised changes to this side
GER take on Northern Ireland in their next Group game
Julian Nagelsmann said he is "not afraid" despite coming under pressure following Germany's shock defeat to Slovakia in World Cup qualifying.
Germany began their Group A campaign on Thursday, but were stunned by their hosts, as goals from David Hancko and David Strelec settled the match.
Following their defeats in the Nations League semi-finals and third-place play-off in June, Germany have now lost three successive competitive games for the first time as a unified nation.
It was also just their second ever World Cup qualifying defeat by more than one goal – the other was a 5-1 victory for England in September 2001.
As such, Nagelsmann's side sit bottom of Group A after the first match, with leaders Northern Ireland their next opponents in Cologne.
But the 38-year-old, who conceded his side were far from their best against Slovakia, insisted he was not concerned about his job.
"We did not have a perfect day [against Slovakia]. No one had," Nagelsmann said.
"To be frightened is not a good thing. I will try my best to win. I am not afraid. I think we will do a better job than on Thursday.
"We will try to be the best competitors possible and win our home game, which is very important for us and the fans in the stands. It is such an important game for us."
Germany were not able to convert their dominance into goals against Slovakia, having 14 shots worth 1.7 expected goals (xG), compared to eight attempts by their hosts (1.3 xG).
Nagelsmann named a strong line-up for that match, but has promised to make changes on Sunday in a bid to get their first win in qualifying.
"We have had some discussions with some players and with the team," Nagelsmann said.
"The team cleared up some things internally as well. We looked at what to expect and developed an idea for tomorrow."
"Content-wise, it will not be a completely changed team tomorrow. But on a personal level, there will be some things that will be happening. We have to deliver a better game."