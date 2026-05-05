FIFA World Cup 2026: Kansas City Emerges As Midwest Hub With Six Matches At Arrowhead Stadium

A general overall interior view of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, Sept. 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann

A general overall interior view of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, Sept. 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann