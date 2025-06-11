Football

FIFA WC 2026 Asian Qualifiers Wrap: Japan Rout Indonesia; South Korea Put Four Past Kuwait

Japan, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, ensured they finished on a high as they moved seven points clear of second-placed Australia in Group C

Daichi-Kamada
Daichi Kamada celebrates his goal against Indonesia
info_icon

Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada scored twice as Japan thrashed Indonesia 6-0 to cap their World Cup qualifying campaign in style. 

Japan, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, ensured they finished on a high as they moved seven points clear of second-placed Australia in Group C. 

It took just 15 minutes for Japan to open the scoring when Kamada headed Shunsuke Mito's cross beyond Emil Audero before Takefusa Kubo doubled their lead soon after. 

Japan captain Kubo then turned provider for Kamada's second, picking out the Crystal Palace midfielder who embarked on a mazy run before drinking the ball into the net. 

Ryoya Morishita put the result beyond doubt 10 minutes after the restart with a fine volley at the back post before Shuto Machino flicked Japan further ahead just before the hour. 

Japan completed the rout in the 80th minute through Mao Hosoya, who fired the ball into the roof of the net from inside the box after good work from Kota Tawaratsumida. 

Meanwhile, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea put on an equally impressive performance as they brushed aside Kuwait 4-0 in Group B. 

Like Japan, Myung-Bo Hong's side had already qualified for the World Cup, which takes place in the United States, Mexico and Canada prior to their final qualifying fixture. 

Jeon Jin-Woo put South Korea ahead in the 30th minute when he headed Hwang In-Beom's corner past Sulaiman Abdulghafoor for his first international goal. 

The hosts turned the screw after half-time, with Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-In doubling his team's lead with a fine finish into the bottom-right corner in the 51st minute.

Oh Hyeon-Gyu put the result beyond doubt three minutes later after he collected Bae Jun-Ho's header before finding the back of the net on the swivel. 

South Korea piled more misery on their opponents in the closing stages after Kuwait failed to clear from inside their own box, with Lee Jae-Sung ruthlessly punishing the mistake. 

Data Debrief: Kubo stars for ruthless Japan

Japan's display against Indonesia signified their dominance in their qualifying campaign. Indeed, they registered an expected goals (xG) total of 3.99 from their 22 shots, while also restricting their opponents to zero efforts throughout the game. 

Kubo was the standout for the hosts, creating a team-high six chances to go along with his two assists and goal, while only Junnosuke Suzuki (four) won more tackles than the Japan captain (three). 

They also took their tally to 30 goals throughout their qualifying campaign, at least 10 more than the second-best team in the third round of qualifiers across all three groups (Japan second with 20 goals). 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss