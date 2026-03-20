FIFA Creates New Rule For The Women's World Cup; At Least One Female Head Or Assistant Coach Compulsory

England manager Sarina Wiegman stands on the touchline during the FIFA Women's World Cup UEFA Qualifier match between England and Iceland at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, March 7, 2026. Photo: (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

England manager Sarina Wiegman stands on the touchline during the FIFA Women's World Cup UEFA Qualifier match between England and Iceland at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Saturday, March 7, 2026. Photo: (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)