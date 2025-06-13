FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Breakdown: Teams, Stadiums, Clubs, Leagues, Countries - All You Need To Know

The much-awaited FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will get underway this weekend, with big names, money and also a grandeur stage in the United States.
For the first time in the tournament's history, there will 32 teams playing across four weeks, with the winner walking away with total prize money of 1billion dollars.
The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Miami amongst others are set to feature in the tournament as US welcomes a host of stars from across the globe. US fans can expect Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer to take the field in the club football extravaganza.
Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.
Tournament Dates:
June 14 to July 13, 2025
Host country
United States
12 venues, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle
Final: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Group stage: June 14 to 26
Round of 16: June 28 to July 1
Quarterfinals: July 4 and 5
Semifinals: July 8 and 9
Final: July 13
Teams Breakdown:
UEFA (Europe): 12 teams
CONMEBOL (South America): 6 teams
CAF (Africa): 4 teams
AFC (Asia): 4 teams
OFC (Oceania): 1 team (via ranking pathway)
Group Draw:
Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami
Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica
Group D: Flamengo, Esperance de Tunis, Chelsea, Club Leon
Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan
Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns
Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus