Sports

FIFA Club WC: The Herons Hit The Nets Sans Messi

Inter Miami stars took part in light training sessions as the Herons gear up for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tournament starting from Sunday, June 15 in USA. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side trained without their skipper and talisman Lionel Messi but had Luis Suarez participate in sessions. Inter Miami are pooled alongside Al Ahly, FC Porto, and Palmeiras in Group A. Their first match is against Al Ahly on the opening day.