⦁ Feyenoord Vs Fenerbahce, UCL, third qualifying round fixture will be played on Thursday, 7 August at 12:30 am IST
⦁ The match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India
⦁ This is leg 1 of 2 of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League
After a year of controversy without any trophies, Jose Mourinho begins his second season as Fenerbahce manager, prioritising a return to the Champions League.
Last summer, Fenerbahce was eliminated by Lille in the qualifiers but later reached the Europa League knockout stage, losing to Rangers on penalties. In the Süper Lig, they finished second behind Galatasaray, increasing the pressure to win this season.
Fenerbahçe's pre-season included three wins in Portugal, ending with a 4-0 victory over Al-Ittihad, followed by a loss to Benfica. A recent 1-0 win against Lazio served as preparation for their upcoming European matches against Feyenoord, starting at home on Wednesday.
Feyenoord, who also have a strong UEFA history but struggle for consistent Champions League qualification, face Fenerbahçe after splitting their previous matches evenly. Robin van Persie returns to his former club as Feyenoord's head coach, having led them to a third-place finish in the Eredivisie and the Champions League last 16.
After a mixed pre-season, which included a game against Wolfsburg that was halted due to a medical emergency with Feyenoord leading 4-0, the team is ready for their competitive debut in the 2025-26 season.
Feyenoord Vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League - Live Streaming
When to watch Feyenoord Vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round fixture?
The Feyenoord Vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round fixture will be played on Thursday, 7 August at 12:30 am IST. The match will be played at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.
Where to watch Feyenoord Vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round fixture?
The Feyenoord Vs Fenerbahce, UEFA Champions League, third qualifying round fixture can be streamed on the FanCode app and website in India, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In Germany, the match can be watched on DAZN Germany and Sportdigital FUSSBALL.