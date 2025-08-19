Ferencvaros Vs Qarabag FK Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs: Where To Watch 1st Leg

Ferencvaros take on Qarabag FK in the UCL 2025-26 Qualifying playoffs
Find out when and where the match is being played
Live streaming and other info listed below
Ferencvaros host Qarabag FK in Budapest on Tuesday for the UEFA Champions League qualifying play-off first leg, with both clubs eyeing a coveted league-phase spot. Watch the Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK football match tonight live.
Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros survived two identical 6-4 aggregate wins over FC Noah in the second round and Ludogorets in the third round. The record 36-time Hungarian champions last reached the Champions League group stage five years ago.
Qarabag FK, the Azerbaijani champions, are seeking a return to the UEFA Champions League group phase for the first time since 2017. The Horsemen beat Irish champions Shelbourne and Macedonian outfit KF Shkendija en route to the play-offs.
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK Head-to-Head Record
Ferencvaros and Qarabag FK have only twice, during the third round of the Champions League 2022-23 qualifiers. The Horsemen won the away tie and settled for a draw in the corresponding fixture.
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs 1st Leg - Live Streaming
When is the Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg being played?
The Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will be played on Wednesday, 20 August 2025 at 12:30am IST at the Groupama Arena.
Where to watch the Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg live online in India?
The Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. British fans can watch the match live online on
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1