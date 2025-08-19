Ferencvaros Vs Qarabag FK Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs: Where To Watch 1st Leg

Ferencvaros Vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoffs 1st Leg: Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
UEFA-Champions-League-Draw-File-photo
Champions League draw ball Photo: File
Summary
Summary

  • Ferencvaros take on Qarabag FK in the UCL 2025-26 Qualifying playoffs

  • Find out when and where the match is being played

  • Live streaming and other info listed below

Ferencvaros host Qarabag FK in Budapest on Tuesday for the UEFA Champions League qualifying play-off first leg, with both clubs eyeing a coveted league-phase spot. Watch the Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK football match tonight live.

Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros survived two identical 6-4 aggregate wins over FC Noah in the second round and Ludogorets in the third round. The record 36-time Hungarian champions last reached the Champions League group stage five years ago.

Qarabag FK, the Azerbaijani champions, are seeking a return to the UEFA Champions League group phase for the first time since 2017. The Horsemen beat Irish champions Shelbourne and Macedonian outfit KF Shkendija en route to the play-offs.

Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK Head-to-Head Record

Ferencvaros and Qarabag FK have only twice, during the third round of the Champions League 2022-23 qualifiers. The Horsemen won the away tie and settled for a draw in the corresponding fixture.

Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs 1st Leg - Live Streaming

When is the Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg being played?

The Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will be played on Wednesday, 20 August 2025 at 12:30am IST at the Groupama Arena.

Where to watch the Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg live online in India?

The Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers Playoffs first leg will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India. British fans can watch the match live online on
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Published At:
