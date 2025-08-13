Ferencvaros Vs Ludogorets Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round 2nd Leg: Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Ferencvaros Vs Ludogorets Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round
Ferencvaros' Mohammad Abu Fani, left, is challenged by Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
  • Ferencvaros and Ludogorets meet in Budapest after a 0-0 first leg, with a UCL 2025-26 playoff spot at stake

  • Ferencvaros, led by Robbie Keane, seek a fourth-ever group stage appearance, while Ludogorets aim for their first in eight years

  • The Hungarian side lead the head-to-head 4-1; winners face Shkendija or Qarabag next

A goalless draw in Razgrad last week means it's all to play for in Budapest -- Ferencvaros and Ludogorets now face a must-win showdown, with a coveted place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying play-offs hanging in the balance. Watch tonight's Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets football match live.

Ferencvaros, the Hungarian champions now under Irish great Robbie Keane, are chasing a place in the Champions League group stage for only the fourth time. A win tonight in front of their home supporters will push the Greens one step closer to fulfilling that dream.

For the visiting Eagles, the trip to Budapest presents an opportunity to reaffirm their status as one of Bulgaria's most competitive teams in Europe. In the 2014-15 season, they became only the second Bulgarian team, after Levski Sofia, to make the UCL league stage. But they are chasing a return to the continental showpiece for the first time in eight years.

This will be the eighth meeting between Ferencvaros and Ludogorets, and the Hungarian side lead the head-to-head record 4-1.

The winners of Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets 'Champions Path' tie will play either Shkendija or Qarabag in the playoffs.

Ferencvaros Vs Ludogorets, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round - 2nd Leg: Live Streaming

When to watch Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round, 2nd Leg match?

The Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round, 2nd Leg match will be played on Tuesday, 12 August at 11:45pm IST.

Where to watch Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round, 2nd Leg match?

The Ferencváros vs Ludogorets match won’t be live-streamed in India, but fans elsewhere can watch on Moja TV/Arena Sport 3P (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Play Diema Xtra/Diema Sport 3/Diema Sport (Bulgaria), M4 Sport (Hungary) and Sport 35/Sport (Israel).

