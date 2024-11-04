Football

Trabzonspor 2-3 Fenerbahce, Super Lig: Mourinho Questions Turkey Move, Slams VAR - Watch

Jose Mourinho was enraged by Trabzonspor receiving two penalties following VAR reviews, also claiming Fenerbahce should have had a spot-kick of their own ahead of Amrabat's winner

Jose Mourinho
Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho questioned why he had moved to Turkey and described VAR Atilla Karaoglan as the "Man of the Match" after Fenerbahce's dramatic win over Trabzonspor. (More Football News)

Sofyan Amrabat scored a 102nd-minute winner as the Istanbul giants sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory to remain within five points of Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray.

Despite the result, Mourinho was enraged by Trabzonspor receiving two penalties following VAR reviews, also claiming his team should have had a spot-kick of their own ahead of Amrabat's winner.

"I blame the Fenerbahce people that brought me here," Mourinho said after the game. "They told me only half of the truth.

"They didn't tell me the whole truth because if they told me the whole truth, I wouldn't come. But with half of the truth and my boys, we fight opponents and the system."

info_icon

Mourinho then took aim at Karaoglan and suggested Fenerbahce did not want him to officiate their future games. 

"The man of the match was Atilla Karaoglan," he added. "We didn't see him, but he was the referee. 

"The referee was just a little boy that was there on the pitch, but the referee was Atilla Karaoglan. He goes from the invisible man to the most important man in the match.

"I think I am speaking on behalf of every Fenerbahce fan – we don't want him again. We don't want him as a VAR. We don't want him on the pitch but, on the VAR, even less.

"He was alert to give the two penalty decisions which the referee didn't give and then he was having Turkish tea when it was a clear penalty for us and he didn't give it."

