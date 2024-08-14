Ten-man Lille are through to the Champions League play-offs after edging to a 3-2 aggregate win over Fenerbahce following a 1-1 draw in the second leg on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Bafode Diakate's own goal in second-half stoppage time levelled the aggregate scoreline, but Jonathan David's 118th-minute penalty ensured Les Douges' progress despite Aissa Mandi's red card.
After a slow first half, Lucas Chevalier made a sharp stop in the 54th minute, getting down quickly to keep Ismail Yuksek's low drive out, while Bright Osayi-Samuel almost broke the deadlock with a swerving volley in the 82nd minute.
Eventually, the hosts' pressure paid off, with Jayden Oosterwolde's long throw-in causing problems in the box, and Diakite's deflection ghosted in at the near post, forcing extra time.
The game came back to life in the final 15 minutes, with Mandi receiving a straight red card after catching Irfan Can Kahveci in the side of the head with a high boot.
Lille did not feel the disadvantage though, as David's long-range shot hit Oosterwolde's outstretched arm, and after a VAR review awarded a penalty, the Canadian buried the spot-kick.
Fenerbahce almost forced penalties in the dying seconds as Cenk Tosun lifted a shot over the stranded Chevalier, but he rattled the crossbar, meaning Fenerbahce will play in the Europa League this season.
Data Debrief: Living life on the edge
Lille may be through to the next round, but that could easily have been a different story.
As the game went on, they started to play for the draw they knew would take them through, only to be punished for a late lapse in concentration after weathering Fenerbahce's 11 shots.
David got his rewards for an impressive performance though - he had the most shots of any player on the pitch (five), generated the highest expected goals (1.29 xG) and had the second-most touches in the box (four).