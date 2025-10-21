Doug Martin: Former NFL Star Dies After Struggle With Oakland Police

Doug Martin, a former NFL All-Pro running back, died at age 36 after a struggle with Oakland police during a break-in investigation. A cause of death has not been released

Associated Press
Doug Martin, NFL, Obituary
Martin finished his career with 5,356 yards rushing and 30 TDs in six seasons with the Buccaneers and one with the Raiders. Photo: AP
  • Martin, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, became unresponsive while being detained

  • He was the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft

  • Buccaneers and Oakland officials have issued statements

Doug Martin, a former All-Pro running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died. He was 36.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” his family said in a statement to Fox Sports.

Martin was picked 31st overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft after a standout career at Boise State. He rushed for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie to earn a Pro Bowl berth. He had 1,402 yards rushing and six TDs in 2015 when he made the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro.

Martin finished his career with 5,356 yards rushing and 30 TDs in six seasons with the Buccaneers and one with the Raiders. He also had 148 catches for 1,207 yards and two scores.

The Buccaneers issued a statement, saying: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. ... Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise.”

Martin was selected one of the top 50 players in franchise history as part of the team’s 50 year anniversary celebration.

