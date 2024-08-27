Football

Fabian Schar Ends International Career At 32 To Focus On Newcastle United

Fabian Schar said in a statement from the Swiss soccer federation that he wanted to concentrate on playing for his Premier League club Newcastle United

Fabian-Schar-file-photo
Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar Photo: Instagram/ @fabianschaer_official
info_icon

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar retired from the national team on Monday, becoming the third veteran player in the European Championship quarter-finalist squad choosing to focus on club soccer. (More Sports News)

Schar, goalkeeper Yann Sommer and playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri combined to play more than 300 games for Switzerland and mostly in the same team over the last decade. All made their senior international debuts while playing for Basel.

The 32-year-old Schar said in a statement from the Swiss soccer federation that he wanted to concentrate on playing for his Premier League club Newcastle United.

Erling Haaland scored his seventh Premier League hat-trick on Saturday - null
Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland

BY Stats Perform

“After more than 10 years and 86 matches with Switzerland, the moment has come to say my goodbyes,” said Schar, who scored eight goals in that time.

Schar's last game for Switzerland was the Euro 2024 elimination against England in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. He scored his spot kick in the shootout.

The Swiss were heading to a first-ever semifinal place at a major tournament until an 80th-minute equalizer from England winger Bukayo Saka.

Sommer and Shaqiri also recently ended their time with the national team which resumes playing next week in the UEFA Nations League, against Denmark and Spain.

“I respect his decision,” Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said of Schar, “and thank him warmly for his commitment and performances for our country.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan And Bangladesh Face WTC Points Deductions For Slow Over Rate In First Test
  2. BCCI Introduces Prize Money For Players In All Junior And Women Events
  3. Women's T20 World Cup Updated Schedule Out After Tournament Shifted To UAE
  4. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League Set For September 15-22
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match On TV And Online In India
Football News
  1. Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Dies Aged 76
  2. Mohan Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC: Kolkata Police Bans Fans From Bringing Candles, Drums Into Stadium
  3. SAFF Under-20 Championship: India's Hopes Crushed After Shock Loss To Bangladesh On Penalties
  4. Premier League Transfer News: Brighton Sign Matt O'Riley From Celtic On Five-year Deal
  5. Hansi Flick Says Barcelona Should Always Aim For La Liga Title
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Hoping Paris Olympics Gold Will Spur Him To US Open Success
  2. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  3. Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  4. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  5. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Retired Judge To Doctor: Full List Of NC Candidates For Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls
  2. ‘Asked To Prove Hindu Identity’: Actress Namitha Claims Mistreat At Tamil Nadu’s Madurai Temple
  3. PM Modi Discusses Ukraine War, Bangladesh Turmoil With US President Biden, His Predecessor Trump
  4. Centre Flags Non-Functional Courts In Bengal In Response To Mamata Banerjee's Letter To PM
  5. Assam: BJP Wins 2 Rajya Sabha Seats Uncontested
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  2. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  3. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  4. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  5. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
World News
  1. Canada To Cut Intake Of Low-Wage Foreign Workers, Trudeau Hints At Major Immigration Changes
  2. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  3. Japan Issues 'Strong Protest' After China Violates Airspace, Scrambles Jets
  4. Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'
  5. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know