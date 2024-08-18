Everton 0-3 Brighton: Welbeck Full Of Praise For 'Special' Mitoma As Seagulls Off To A Flier Under Hurzeler

Danny Welbeck hailed Kaoru Mitoma as a "special talent" as Brighton and Hove Albion got off a flier under Fabian Hurzeler with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Everton. (More Football News)
Mitoma missed the final few months of last season with a lower back injury but was on target at Goodison Park alongside Welbeck and Simon Adingra as the Seagulls started the Premier League campaign in convincing fashion.
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Welbeck was particularly impressed by what Mitoma brought to the team.
In quotes reported by the club's official website, he said: "He is a special talent and we all know the ability he’s got.
"In one v ones there’s not many better in the Premier League and it’s great to have him back and adding to the firepower we’ve got."
Aged only 31, Hurzeler is the Premier League's youngest-ever permanent manager and he was proud of the defensive stability his side showed on Merseyside.
"It was a tough game, especially the first minutes it was exactly what we expected it to be at Goodison Park but we survived together, we defended compact, especially in the box, especially the crosses, there was a lot of crosses from Everton," he told Sky Sports.
"Then also good moments in possession, not so much in the first minutes but then after a quiet time in the game we controlled the game, had some good actions with the ball.
"In the end I think it's a deserved win for us and I'm really happy for the club."
Toffees boss Sean Dyche felt his find were punished for a lack of clinical edge in the final third.
"Certainly the way we performed in the first half was I thought decent. But we know one of the biggest challenges is finding the clinical moments which we didn't do," he said.
"The hardest thing to affect is goal scoring. We've been in a situation this summer where we've brought in players who we think can be more effective but they haven't experienced the Premier League."