Football

Everton 0-3 Brighton: Welbeck Full Of Praise For 'Special' Mitoma As Seagulls Off To A Flier Under Hurzeler

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Welbeck was particularly impressed by what Mitoma brought to the team

Everton-Brighton-football
Brighton celebrate Mitoma's goal versus Everton
info_icon

Danny Welbeck hailed Kaoru Mitoma as a "special talent" as Brighton and Hove Albion got off a flier under Fabian Hurzeler with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Everton. (More Football News)

Mitoma missed the final few months of last season with a lower back injury but was on target at Goodison Park alongside Welbeck and Simon Adingra as the Seagulls started the Premier League campaign in convincing fashion.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Welbeck was particularly impressed by what Mitoma brought to the team.

In quotes reported by the club's official website, he said: "He is a special talent and we all know the ability he’s got.

"In one v ones there’s not many better in the Premier League and it’s great to have him back and adding to the firepower we’ve got."

Aged only 31, Hurzeler is the Premier League's youngest-ever permanent manager and he was proud of the defensive stability his side showed on Merseyside.

"It was a tough game, especially the first minutes it was exactly what we expected it to be at Goodison Park but we survived together, we defended compact, especially in the box, especially the crosses, there was a lot of crosses from Everton," he told Sky Sports.

Karou Mitoma was on target in Brighton's triumph over Everton at Goodison Park - null
Everton 0-3 Brighton: Fabian Hurzeler Makes Winning Start At Goodison Park

BY Stats Perform

"Then also good moments in possession, not so much in the first minutes but then after a quiet time in the game we controlled the game, had some good actions with the ball.

"In the end I think it's a deserved win for us and I'm really happy for the club."

Toffees boss Sean Dyche felt his find were punished for a lack of clinical edge in the final third.

"Certainly the way we performed in the first half was I thought decent. But we know one of the biggest challenges is finding the clinical moments which we didn't do," he said.

"The hardest thing to affect is goal scoring. We've been in a situation this summer where we've brought in players who we think can be more effective but they haven't experienced the Premier League."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cricket To Be Part Of 2030 Youth Olympics? ICC Reportedly Says Will Collaborate With IOC
  2. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
  3. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  4. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  5. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
Football News
  1. West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa: Duran Denies Lopetegui First Point In Charge Of Hammers
  2. Serie A: AC Milan Sign Midfielder Youssouf Fofana From Monaco
  3. EFL Championship Wrap: Burnley Maintain Flying Start With Crushing Win Over Cardiff
  4. Everton 0-3 Brighton: Welbeck Full Of Praise For 'Special' Mitoma As Seagulls Off To A Flier Under Hurzeler
  5. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth: Nuno Confirms Danilo Suffered Broken Ankle
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Meets PM Modi, Seeks Early Release Of Polavaram, Amaravati Funds
  2. Ex-Principal Grilled, Psychological Test For Accused: CBI Investigation Updates In Kolkata Doctor's Case
  3. Man From Telangana Dies In US, Family Requests Centre To Bring Back Body
  4. Hyderabad: Class 10 Student Dies After Lorry Hits Auto-Rickshaw On Habsiguda Road
  5. 'I Don't Know': Champai Soren Denies Rumours Of Switch To BJP; Himanta Sarma Praises His Contribution In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Mumbai Attacks Accused Pak-Origin Tahawwur Rana Extraditable To India: US Court
  3. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
  4. Nepal: Glacial Lake Outburst Devastated Village In Everest Region, Experts Confirm
  5. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know