Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace: Dwight McNeil's Brace Secures First Win Of The Season For Hosts

Dwight McNeil’s brace secured Everton’s first three points of the Premier League season, completing a comeback of their own in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. (More Football News)
Amid speculation of a takeover attempt at Everton during the week, the hosts also provided renewed hope on the pitch, as they continued their fine form against Palace at Goodison Park.
Marc Guehi gave the visitors an early lead, poking home at the near post, seeming to signal the continuation of Everton’s woes.
But Sean Dyche’s side rallied after the break, with McNeil hitting the back of the net with a delightful long-range strike in the 47th minute before adding a second at the far post just seven minutes later.
Abdoulaye Doucoure had the opportunity to put the game to bed 10 minutes from the end as Calvert-Lewin set him through on goal, but a last-ditch challenge from Lacroix spared Palace’s blushes.
The win lifts Everton out of the relegation zone and into 16th, leapfrogging their opponents, who drop to 17th.
Data Debrief: Dyche's men comeback against the odds
Having dropped points from a winning position in their last three matches, Everton's win was the first time they had picked up three points after trailing at half time in the Premier League since 19th May 2022 against the same opponents.
Meanwhile, it is the first time Crystal Palace have lost an away game after leading at half time in the Premier League since 27th August 2022 against Manchester City.
It leaves the visitors without a win in their last 6 games in the Premier League. Their last longer winless streak was from 11th November 2023 to 27th December 2023, a run of 8 games.