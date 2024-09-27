Football

Sean Dyche: Takeover Would Bring 'Stability' And 'Clear Up Noise' At Everton

Dyche believes the move will provide a timely lift for Everton, who have collected just one point from their opening five Premier League matches this season

Dyche addressed Everton's impending takeover and his own future.
Sean Dyche hopes Everton's impending takeover will help bring "stability" and "clear up the noise" surrounding Goodison Park. (More Football News)

The Friedkin Group, who also own Serie A side Roma, reached an agreement to buy Farhad Moshiri's majority stake in the Toffees earlier this week.

The takeover is subject to approval from the Premier League and if the group passes the Owners' and Directors' Test, though it could reportedly be completed in the next eight to 12 weeks.

And Dyche believes the move will provide a timely lift for Everton, who have collected just one point from their opening five Premier League matches this season.

"It looks like a stronger situation than the past," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's showdown with Crystal Palace.

"There is a long way to go to get everything to a final point, but the early signs look favourable in the situation. We will have to wait and see.

“Openly speaking, [the takeover will bring] more stability. It has been on unsettled ground for such a long time now, with varying situations and various opinions.

"It will clear up the noise that surrounds Everton Football Club."

Dyche, who is into the final year of his contract at Goodison Park, expects to meet with the Friedkin Group "at some point" for discussions surrounding his future, which is reportedly uncertain given the Toffees' poor form.

When asked about his future, he told reporters: "It is not really relevant. I was brought here as a custodian and to do a specific job and I continue to work hard at that.

"We have to change the results, but the workload here has been considerable.

"I don’t know what their strategy is, what their belief is and the culture they want to make at Everton Football Club. They might be looking at the history or the future. I will have to wait and see."

