Football

Euro 2024 Social Round-up: Andrich Debuts New Look, Walker Turns Cheerleader

There were two mouthwatering quarter-final ties on offer as Spain played Germany, while Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo went head-to-head for France and Portugal. Here is the best of the social media posts from Thursday and Friday at Euro 2024

England's Kyle Walker.
info_icon

After two long days without any Euro 2024 action, the quarter-finals got going on Friday. (More Football News)

There were two mouthwatering ties on offer as Spain played Germany, while Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo went head-to-head for France and Portugal.

And what about the action online?

Here is the best of the social media posts from Thursday and Friday at Euro 2024.

New look?

The hosts have already caught the eye with their performances en route to the quarter-final.

And now, Robert Andrich has caught attention with a bold new style, possibly inspired by Germany's away kit at the tournament. 

Ultimately, Andrich did not get a chance to debut his new look from the start of Germany's clash with Spain, as he was named on the bench.

Walker the cheerleader

Before starting training for the day, Kyle Walker took some time to check in on how the goalkeepers were preparing for England's tie against Switzerland.

John Stones tagged along with his Manchester City team-mate, and almost got themselves into trouble after getting a little too invested in the session. 

Spanish goalkeepers put to the test

Things can get a little hectic in the penalty area during set-pieces with both teams desperate to get on the ball.

Spain have figured out an impressive way to give their goalkeepers an in-game experience during training.

Although, some of those shirt tugs would likely catch the referee's attention...

The Portuguese take over Hamburg

The Portuguese fans were out in full force before their round of 16 penalty shootout victory in Frankfurt.

They have now taken to the streets in Hamburg, with the hopes that their side can recreate the magic of the Euro 2016 final, when they beat France 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Back to their roots

France's squad is full of household names, with their players spanning the globe for their various clubs.

In a special photo shoot, they instead looked back to their beginnings, each donning the shirt of their first-ever club, and they gave a glimpse behind the scenes to see how it all came together.

The competition heats up

The Netherlands produced their best performance so far at Euro 2024 on Tuesday when they booked a place in the quarter-final with a 3-0 victory over Romania.

And their competitive spirit stretches past the pitch and into the game room at their training base.

While Nathan Ake showed off his interesting technique for a new high score, tensions were on the rise at the ping-pong table.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  2. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  4. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  2. ‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren
  3. BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital
  4. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  5. 'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Justin Bieber Delivers An Electrifying Performance With His Old Hits At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
  2. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  3. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  4. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  5. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'
  2. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  3. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
  4. Rachel Reeves Becomes UK’s First Woman Finance Minister, Who Is She?
  5. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters