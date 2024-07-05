After two long days without any Euro 2024 action, the quarter-finals got going on Friday. (More Football News)
There were two mouthwatering ties on offer as Spain played Germany, while Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo went head-to-head for France and Portugal.
And what about the action online?
Here is the best of the social media posts from Thursday and Friday at Euro 2024.
New look?
The hosts have already caught the eye with their performances en route to the quarter-final.
And now, Robert Andrich has caught attention with a bold new style, possibly inspired by Germany's away kit at the tournament.
Ultimately, Andrich did not get a chance to debut his new look from the start of Germany's clash with Spain, as he was named on the bench.
Walker the cheerleader
Before starting training for the day, Kyle Walker took some time to check in on how the goalkeepers were preparing for England's tie against Switzerland.
John Stones tagged along with his Manchester City team-mate, and almost got themselves into trouble after getting a little too invested in the session.
Spanish goalkeepers put to the test
Things can get a little hectic in the penalty area during set-pieces with both teams desperate to get on the ball.
Spain have figured out an impressive way to give their goalkeepers an in-game experience during training.
Although, some of those shirt tugs would likely catch the referee's attention...
The Portuguese take over Hamburg
The Portuguese fans were out in full force before their round of 16 penalty shootout victory in Frankfurt.
They have now taken to the streets in Hamburg, with the hopes that their side can recreate the magic of the Euro 2016 final, when they beat France 1-0 to lift the trophy.
Back to their roots
France's squad is full of household names, with their players spanning the globe for their various clubs.
In a special photo shoot, they instead looked back to their beginnings, each donning the shirt of their first-ever club, and they gave a glimpse behind the scenes to see how it all came together.
The competition heats up
The Netherlands produced their best performance so far at Euro 2024 on Tuesday when they booked a place in the quarter-final with a 3-0 victory over Romania.
And their competitive spirit stretches past the pitch and into the game room at their training base.
While Nathan Ake showed off his interesting technique for a new high score, tensions were on the rise at the ping-pong table.