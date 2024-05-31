Football

Euro 2024: Denmark Name Squad For European Championship - Check Who's In, Out

There was no place for Matt O'Riley in the 26-player Denmark squad for Euro 2024, despite an impressive season with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in which he scored 18 goals

Eriksen (right) and Hojlund are fresh from winning the FA Cup with Manchester United.
info_icon

Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund have been named in Denmark's squad for Euro 2024, although there is no place for Matt O'Riley in the 26-player party. (More Football News)

Eriksen's Euro 2020 campaign was notoriously curtailed after he suffered a cardiac arrest during his nation's opening match against Finland in Copenhagen.

null - RonaldKoeman/X
UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Announce Squad For European Championship - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Associated Press

The midfielder watched on from hospital as the Red and Whites went on to reach the semi-finals, but he will feature again this time around alongside Manchester United team-mate Hojlund.

However, O'Riley has been left out, despite an impressive season with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in which he scored 18 goals.

Thibaut Courtois has won 102 international caps. - null
UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Announce Squad For European Championship - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Stats Perform

"It's hard to disappoint someone, these are boyhood dreams that come up short," head coach Kasper Hjulmund told reporters, "[but] I'm very happy with the squad we have."

Simon Kjaer has also been included, despite a thigh injury limiting the veteran defender's game time with Milan towards the end of the Serie A season.

"We have a lot of data on him, we have visited him and have it fully under control," Hjulmund added. "He is now in a place where he is completely ready, he is in good physical condition."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises