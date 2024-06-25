Football

Euro 2024, Day 11 Data Dive: Modric Makes History As Italy Leave It Late And Spain Stay Perfect

Matters were relatively simple for Spain, as the Euro 2024 Group B winners made it three wins from three by seeing off Albania 1-0 in Dusseldorf. Here are the best Opta facts from Day 11's action

Luka Modric and Croatia could be heading home.
info_icon

Euro 2024 continued to deliver on the drama on Monday, as Group B came to a thrilling conclusion. (More Football News)

Matters were relatively simple for Spain, as the group winners made it three wins from three by seeing off Albania 1-0 in Dusseldorf.

Luis de la Fuente spoke to the media ahead of Monday's Euro 2024 group clash with Albania. - null
Spain At Euro 2024: De La Fuente Refutes Comparison To Glory Days Despite Strong Start

BY Stats Perform

Yet there was late chaos in Leipzig, as reigning champions Italy salvaged a 1-1 draw against Croatia to book their place in the last 16.

We round up the best Opta facts from the day's action.

Croatia 1-1 Italy: History-making Modric strike not enough

Luka Modric, at the age of 38 years and 289 days, became the oldest player to score at the Euros when he lashed home in the 55th minute, and it looked for all the world as if that would be enough for Croatia to sneak into second place.

Yet Italy, and specifically substitute Mattia Zaccagni, had other ideas.

Zaccagni curled in his first Italy goal with just 41 seconds of stoppage time remaining to send Luciano Spalletti's team into the knockouts, with a tie against Switzerland up next. It is the latest goal scored by Italy at the Euros.

Italy have now come from behind to avoid defeat in two of their three group games at Euro 2024, after also beating Albania 2-1 on MD1 – they had only done so in two group games previously in the finals of the competition (2-1 win against Bulgaria in 2004 and 1-1 draw against Romania in 2008).  

Croatia, who were also pegged back late on by Albania last time out, have failed to win any of their group games at an edition of the European Championships (D2 L1) for just the second time, after previously doing so in 2004 (D2 L1).

Each of the last four meetings between Croatia and Italy in all competitions have been drawn, since a 2-0 victory for Croatia in a friendly in August 2006.

Modric's goal came just 33 seconds after Gianluigi Donnarumma had saved the veteran campaigner's penalty.

Donnarumma has conceded just two of his last seven penalties faced at the Euros, saving four of them, with one hitting the woodwork. 

Modric atoned with a brilliant close-range finish, making him just the second player to score at four different editions of the Euros, after Cristiano Ronaldo (five).

Whether or not Modric has played his final game at the tournament is yet to be decided, with Croatia relying on England beating Slovenia by a three-goal margin to progress.

Albania 0-1 Spain: Pretty perfect

With Spain already through as group winners, Luis de la Fuente made wholesale changes, but La Roja got the job done thanks to Ferran Torres' goal.

Spain have become just the second side to win all three of their group stage games at a Euros without conceding, after Italy also did so at Euro 2020.

It is, in fact, the first time La Roja have not conceded a goal in the group stage of a major tournament, too.

Torres has been directly involved in seven goals across nine appearances for Spain under De la Fuente (five goals, two assists), with no Spain player being involved in more goals under him.

Dani Olmo released Torres with a sublime pass. He provided his fourth assist at the Euros on what was his seventh appearance in the competition, with only Cesc Fàbregas providing more for Spain in the competition since records began in 1964 (five).

Bayer Leverkusen star Alex Grimaldo came in for his first start at Euro 2024, meanwhile, and delivered by creating five chances.

That is the most of any Spanish defender in a single match at a major tournament on record (since 1980).

Unlike Croatia, Albania's fate is sealed. They have been knocked out at the group stages of the Euros for a second time (alongside 2016), while this was the first edition that they failed to win a single game (D1 L2).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Second Day Of 18th Lok Sabha Session; Delhi HC's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  2. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
  3. Frustration And Despair: Students Protest UGC NET Exam Cancellation
  4. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  5. Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert Back To Decentralised Exam System
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  2. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
  3. Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir
  4. Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste
  5. Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Rain Arrives After Rashid Props Up AFG To 115 Runs
  2. Argentina Vs Chile, Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Empathises As Leo Messi Spends Birthday On Road
  3. Emma Raducanu 'Grateful' And 'Excited' Having 'Rekindled The Love For Tennis'
  4. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG On The Charge Against BAN In T20 World Cup Super 8
  5. CRO 1-1 ITA, Euro 2024: Super Sub Zaccagni Eager 'To Repay Spalletti' After Italy Seal Last-16 Berth
World News
  1. Blogger 'Turtleboy' Assaulted Outside Canton Bar Amidst Karen Read Trial | Controversy Explained
  2. 'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video
  3. Who Is Tyler Cherry? White House Official Faces Scrutiny Over Past Social Media Posts Amid Promotion
  4. Joe Biden 'Deeply Disturbed' After Texas Woman Tries To Drown 3-Year-Old Palestinian-American Child
  5. Haiti Gang Violence: Kenyan Police Leave For Controversial Deployment In UN-Led Force
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News June 24 Highlights: Dominant India Crush Australia By 24 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth; IND’s Squad For Tour Of Zimbabwe Announced
  7. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages