Bundesliga: Erik Ten Hag Stunned By Bayer Leverkusen Dismissal

Erik ten Hag was left shocked by Bayer Leverkusen's decision to sack him on Monday.
Ten Hag was dismissed by Leverkusen after taking charge of only two Bundesliga games.
The former Manchester United boss was appointed as Xabi Alonso's successor, yet Leverkusen's squad has undergone a big overhaul, with key players like Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Jeremie Frimpong departing.
But with Leverkusen having only taken a point from the first six on offer in the league, they have elected to make a change. It makes Ten Hag the first coach in Bundesliga history to take over a team during the close-season and then see his tenure end just two top-flight games into the campaign.
It is a decision that left Ten Hag stunned.
"The decision by Bayer Leverkusen’s management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise. To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented," he said via his agency SEG Football.
"This summer, many key players who were part of past successes left the squad. Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust. A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad and leave his mark on the style of play.
"I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust.
"Throughout my career, every season I have been able to see through to the end as a coach has brought success. Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success and silverware.
"Finally, I would like to thank the Bayer Leverkusen supporters for their warmth and passion, and I wish the squad and staff every success for the remainder of the season."