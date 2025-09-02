Bundesliga: Erik Ten Hag Stunned By Bayer Leverkusen Dismissal

The former Manchester United boss was appointed as Xabi Alonso's successor, yet Leverkusen's squad has undergone a big overhaul, with key players like Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Jeremie Frimpong departing

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Erik Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag was sacked by Leverkusen on Monday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ten Hag sacked after just two league matches, earning one point from six

  • Squad overhaul with Wirtz, Xhaka, and Frimpong departures added pressure

  • First Bundesliga coach to be sacked so early after a close-season appointment

Erik ten Hag was left shocked by Bayer Leverkusen's decision to sack him on Monday.

Ten Hag was dismissed by Leverkusen after taking charge of only two Bundesliga games.

The former Manchester United boss was appointed as Xabi Alonso's successor, yet Leverkusen's squad has undergone a big overhaul, with key players like Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Jeremie Frimpong departing.

But with Leverkusen having only taken a point from the first six on offer in the league, they have elected to make a change. It makes Ten Hag the first coach in Bundesliga history to take over a team during the close-season and then see his tenure end just two top-flight games into the campaign.

It is a decision that left Ten Hag stunned.

"The decision by Bayer Leverkusen’s management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise. To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented," he said via his agency SEG Football.

"This summer, many key players who were part of past successes left the squad. Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust. A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad and leave his mark on the style of play.

Related Content
Related Content

"I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust.

"Throughout my career, every season I have been able to see through to the end as a coach has brought success. Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success and silverware.

"Finally, I would like to thank the Bayer Leverkusen supporters for their warmth and passion, and I wish the squad and staff every success for the remainder of the season."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

  3. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  4. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  5. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  2. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  4. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  5. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI