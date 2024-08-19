Football

EPL: Thomas Frank Denies Ivan Toney Is Close To Exit Despite Missing Brentford's Opener

Thomas Frank left Ivan Toney out of his squad for Brentford's Premier League opener on Sunday. The Dane said that decision was due to transfer speculation concerning the England forward

Thomas-Frank-brentford-coach
Thomas Frank applauds the Brentford supporters after their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.
info_icon

Thomas Frank revealed that Ivan Toney is not on the verge of leaving Brentford despite his absence from the Bees' squad against Crystal Palace. (More Football News)

Frank left Toney out of his squad for Brentford's Premier League opener on Sunday.

The Dane said that decision was due to transfer speculation concerning the England forward, whose absence was ultimately not felt too keenly as Brentford claimed a 2-1 win.

The 28-year-old has caught the attention of a number of English sides and teams in the Saudi Pro League, but Frank was quick to quash any rumours that suggested he was on the brink of departing.

Asked whether Toney was on the cusp of a move, Frank replied: "No, it’s not close.”

However, Frank still seemed resigned to Toney eventually leaving.

Asked by BBC Radio 5 Live if it was a matter of when and not if Toney left, he said: "Yes, I guess that's fair."

Losing Toney, who has scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for the Bees since joining in 2020, would be a huge blow, but Frank is confident other players can step up.

He said: "I think Ivan is a top player. He has been a top player and one of our best players, if not the best player over a long spell.

"All the top players in the Premier League, one day they will leave the club and someone will have to step up and do well."

