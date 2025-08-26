English Premier League: Newcastle United's Midfield One Of The Best In The League, Says Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes is the skipper of Newcastle United
Magpies take on Liverpool in the Premier League
Brazilian star has hailed his side's midfield
Bruno Guimaraes believes Newcastle have “one of the best midfields in the league”, and that they could have been even better.
Eddie Howe’s midfield trio consists of Brazilian pairing Joelinton and Guimaraes, along with Italy’s Sandro Tonali.
Guimaraes started in all 38 of Newcastle’s Premier League matches last season, directly contributing to 11 goals, while Joelinton pitched in with seven contributions in 29 appearances, and Tonali registered six goal involvements in 36 games.
While Guimaraes thinks the Magpies boast one of the best midfields in the league, he believes financial fair play rules have restricted the team from improving even further.
“I think that, to be very honest, it is one of the best midfields in the league,” Guimaraes told ESPN.
“Everyone is similar, but everyone has their own way of playing, Joelinton is stronger, I'm a bit more technical and Tonali is a gladiator, so we were able to gather our strengths for the team and I believe that we are a midfield that does everything.
“I think that, to be very honest, the matter of the financial fair play, after it was created, with Newcastle with new owners, got in the way of a lot of things here.
“We had situations where we had to sell players when we didn't even want to.
“I think that this season we managed to balance the financial fair play well. We can spend, we can hold onto players, we can do what the management sees fit, I say we but I can't do anything.”
As Newcastle prepare for an action-packed season, including a return to the Champions League, Guimaraes also has his eyes on another goal.
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the 27-year-old hopes to be on the plane for Brazil.
“The World Cup is the main focus for me,” Guimaraes added.
“I want to arrive very well, I want to be well at my club so that I can get called up. So this season at Newcastle, as I said, has everything to be my best.
“I want to play my free, light and loose soccer. So that I can be able to perform. So that I can be the best version of Bruno possible. But I'm really excited for this season.”