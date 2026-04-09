English Premier League Matchday 32 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate bows his head at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate bows his head at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard