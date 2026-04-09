English Premier League Matchday 32 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 32 Preview: Liverpool host Fulham after three straight defeats, with Arne Slot under pressure and Mohamed Salah’s future looming, while Arsenal and Manchester City headline the Premier League weekend

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 32 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate bows his head at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in Paris, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Liverpool sit fifth, just one point above Chelsea, and must beat Fulham to stay in Champions League contention

  • Mohamed Salah could return at Anfield after announcing he will leave at season’s end

  • Arsenal can extend their lead to 12 points by beating Bournemouth; Man City visit Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Just one year ago Liverpool was closing in on a record-tying 20th English league title.

Now coach Arne Slot is in a battle to salvage the season and, perhaps, save his job.

A 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last week saw Liverpool crash out of the FA Cup. And a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has pushed the Merseyside club to the brink of a Champions League exit in the quarterfinals.

Add to that a title defense that unraveled early in the campaign and it is little surprise that speculation has mounted regarding Slot’s future even after he delivered the Premier League title in his first year in charge.

After defeat in Paris, Slot admitted his team was in “survival mode”.

His situation has not been helped by the availability of Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool player who was regarded as a leading candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp when the club icon stepped down as manager in 2024. Alonso is a free agent after being fired by Real Madrid this season and his stock remains high after winning the German title with Bayer Leverkusen.

Related Content
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot talks to Mohamed Salah during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 15, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
FA Cup Quarter-Finals Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know
Chelsea players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 21, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Chelsea Announce USD 350m Loss, Highest In Premier League History
Chelsea players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Everton 3-0 Chelsea, EPL: Beto Scores Brace As Toffees Thump Blues
Premier League: Liverpool players walk to the ceneter after scoring during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Liverpool and Barnsley in Liverpool, England. - | Photo: AP/Jon Super
EPL 2025-26 Round Up: Liverpool, Chelsea Slump To Bruising Defeats As UCL Concerns Mount
Related Content

While Liverpool has given no indication that Slot’s job is at risk, the Dutchman has acknowledged that failing to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League would be unacceptable.

The best chance of qualifying for the competition appear to be via Liverpool’s finishing position in the league, with England’s top flight set to be given a bonus fifth spot because of its teams’ performances in Europe this season. But even that is not guaranteed for Liverpool, which currently sits fifth, just one point above Chelsea.

Slot had already said in February that he needed near-perfection from his players to secure a return to European club soccer’s top competition, but Liverpool hosts Fulham on Saturday after three straight defeats in all competitions.

Key matchups

Arsenal can extend its lead at the top of the standings to 12 points over second-place Manchester City with a win against Bournemouth. City plays Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

New Tottenham coach Roberto De Zerbi takes charge of his first game away to Sunderland on Sunday, with the club hoping for an immediate bounce to boost its fight to avoid relegation.

But it could be in the bottom three by time that game kicks off, with 18th-place West Ham hosting bottom team Wolves on Friday with the chance to leapfrog Spurs.

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah will be back at Anfield for the first time since announcing he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Whether he features against Fulham remains to be seen after he was an unused substitute against PSG. His loss of form this season has been a factor in Liverpool’s disappointing campaign, while a public row with Slot also cast a shadow over the season.

Out of action

Arsenal was without Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday and both were being assessed ahead of the Bournemouth game. Chelsea’s Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah missed the FA Cup win against Port Vale last week, with coach Liam Rosenior saying the game came too soon for them as they recover from hamstring and ankle issues, respectively.

Off the field

Liverpool fans plan to protest ticket price rises, starting with the game against Fulham.

Supporters group The Spirit of Shankly has called on match-going fans to refuse to spend money inside the stadium in order to send a message to the club’s American owner Fenway Sports.

“This is a small act, but if enough people do it, it sends a clear message,” it said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 15

  2. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  3. DC Vs GT: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 14

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: David Miller’s Last-Over Call Divides Experts As Gujarat Titans Win By One Run

  5. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  3. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  4. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

  5. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Advance With Wins; Lakshya Sen Crashes Out In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 08, 2026

  2. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  3. Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron Push Tests Red Bastions, Turns Thiruvananthapuram Into Battleground of Loyalties

  4. Ahead of Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar Plans to Move Meat Shops Outside City Limits

  5. Can The Court Label A Practice As 'Superstitious'? Supreme Court Questions Centre’s Stand

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  2. Exclusive Interview: Only 6 Weeks Of Medical Supplies Left, Says Lebanon’s Former Health Minister

  3. Ceasefire In West Asia: Why Hasn’t The US Witnessed Strong Anti-War Protests? 

  4. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: How We, The Reporters, Watched The War Live

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Kerala Voter Turnout At 62.71% By 3 PM, Assam 75.91%, Puducherry 72.40%

  2. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE Updates: EU Slams Hormuz Toll Idea, Urges Unrestricted Access

  3. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar

  4. IPL One-Run Thrillers: Full List After Gujarat Titans Edge Delhi Capitals In Last-Ball Finish

  5. Dhurandhar 2: Trimurti Films Sues Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of Tridev Song In Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  6. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: National People’s Party Aims For Maiden Victory In Assam

  8. Assam Campaign’s Final Hours Turn Bitter, Personal With Wives Of Sarma, Gogoi Being Targeted