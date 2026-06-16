England Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Thomas Tuchel Under Pressure With Expectations On Three Lions

England's Harry Kane, left, runs with teammates during practice for the World Cup soccer tournament in Kansas City. AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! Group L kicks off with an intriguing clash between England and Croatia at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington today, June 17, 2026. In a tournament already buzzing with big performances from favourites like France, Argentina, and Germany, this Texas standoff brings a repeat of recent classic tournament encounters into the spotlight. England, led by manager Thomas Tuchel, arrives in blistering form after a dominant, unbeaten qualifying campaign where they became the first European team to punch their ticket to the finals. The Three Lions are under immense pressure to secure their first major trophy in six decades, and a strong performance against a tactically shrewd Croatia side will provide the perfect momentum to kick off their Group L campaign.But the Vatreni, who have consistently defied expectations on the global stage, are no pushovers. Zlatko Dalić’s team remains a perennial contender, and even with their golden generation aging, they know exactly how to navigate the high-stakes pressure of a World Cup opener. With the evergreen Luka Modrić still pulling the strings in midfield, Croatia will look to stifle England’s attacking flair and pull off a result that reshapes the group. This high-profile fixture is a true test of credentials for both sides. With other Group L members Ghana and Panama waiting in the wings, neither side can afford a slip-up in this crucial curtain-raiser. Follow live score and updates of the ENG vs CRO match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Jun 2026, 12:30:56 am IST England Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Match Details: England vs Croatia Location: Arlington, Texas, USA Stadium: Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Kick-off Time: 01:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, June 18, 2026