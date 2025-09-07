ENG claimed an underwhelming 2-0 win over Andorra
Three Lions have faced backlash for an uninspiring display
Thomas Tuchel claimed England "lost focus and concentration" in moments during their underwhelming 2-0 win against Andorra in their 2026 World Cup qualifier.
A first-half own goal from Andorra's Christian Garcia was followed by a 67th-minute header from Declan Rice to make it four wins from four for England in their qualifying group.
Despite the victory – England's sixth consecutive win in World Cup qualifiers – the Three Lions have faced backlash for an uninspiring display, which saw them register seven shots on target while recording a whopping 83% possession.
England, who travel to Belgrade to face Serbia on Tuesday, remain unbeaten in their last 35 World Cup qualifiers (W27 D8), having last succumbed to a defeat in October 2009 against Ukraine (1-0).
Reflecting on his side's display, Tuchel said: "The energy was right, the quality was there, and we should have scored more.
"After the first goal, we had 10 to 15 minutes with too many ball losses. Lost the focus and concentration, but in the second half we found it again, and, like I said, we should have scored more.
"I think we missed the little moments to accelerate the game.
"A lot. The group played with the exact same attitude as we trained; we will prove the point in Belgrade. We will learn a lot from next Tuesday night. We are ready for it; it is a crucial game for us. We can make a huge step in qualification."
Rice, who starred alongside debutant Elliot Anderson in midfield, grabbed his first goal and England's eighth in this World Cup qualification campaign.
"The most important thing was a win. I think it has been difficult so far in the four group games we've had because every team has played a back five. Expectations of everyone is to score five or six, I'd imagine. It is obviously not as easy as that when teams come and camp on the edge of the box," Rice said.
"The competition is high with the World Cup at the end of the season.
"I've been attacking the box really well and missed two opportunities in the first half, but you keep arriving in the right spaces, and the ball will come. Luckily enough, I arrived in the right spot and scored a good header."