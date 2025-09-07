England 2-0 Andorra, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Three Lions 'Lost Focus And Concentration', Says Thomas Tuchel

A first-half own goal from Andorra's Christian Garcia was followed by a 67th-minute header from Declan Rice to make it four wins from four for England in their qualifying group

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thomas-Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel criticises England
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ENG claimed an underwhelming 2-0 win over Andorra

  • Three Lions have faced backlash for an uninspiring display

  • England, who travel to Belgrade to face Serbia on Tuesday, remain unbeaten in their last 35 World Cup qualifiers

Thomas Tuchel claimed England "lost focus and concentration" in moments during their underwhelming 2-0 win against Andorra in their 2026 World Cup qualifier. 

A first-half own goal from Andorra's Christian Garcia was followed by a 67th-minute header from Declan Rice to make it four wins from four for England in their qualifying group.

Despite the victory – England's sixth consecutive win in World Cup qualifiers – the Three Lions have faced backlash for an uninspiring display, which saw them register seven shots on target while recording a whopping 83% possession.

England, who travel to Belgrade to face Serbia on Tuesday, remain unbeaten in their last 35 World Cup qualifiers (W27 D8), having last succumbed to a defeat in October 2009 against Ukraine (1-0). 

England manager Thomas Tuchel - null
England Have 'No Curse' Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup, Says Thomas Tuchel

BY Stats Perform

Reflecting on his side's display, Tuchel said: "The energy was right, the quality was there, and we should have scored more.

"After the first goal, we had 10 to 15 minutes with too many ball losses. Lost the focus and concentration, but in the second half we found it again, and, like I said, we should have scored more.

Related Content
Related Content

"I think we missed the little moments to accelerate the game. 

"A lot. The group played with the exact same attitude as we trained; we will prove the point in Belgrade. We will learn a lot from next Tuesday night. We are ready for it; it is a crucial game for us. We can make a huge step in qualification."

Rice, who starred alongside debutant Elliot Anderson in midfield, grabbed his first goal and England's eighth in this World Cup qualification campaign. 

"The most important thing was a win. I think it has been difficult so far in the four group games we've had because every team has played a back five. Expectations of everyone is to score five or six, I'd imagine. It is obviously not as easy as that when teams come and camp on the edge of the box," Rice said.

"The competition is high with the World Cup at the end of the season. 

"I've been attacking the box really well and missed two opportunities in the first half, but you keep arriving in the right spaces, and the ball will come. Luckily enough, I arrived in the right spot and scored a good header."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025 SFs LIVE Score, Day 4 Blog: North Zone Eye More Runs; Central Zone Take First-Innings Lead

  2. India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Preview: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8?

  3. Meerut Mavericks Vs Kashi Rudras, UP T20 League Final: KR Crowned Champions With Emphatic Win Over MM - Match Report

  4. Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 84: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

  5. Zimbabwe W Vs Namibia W, Final ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier: ZIM Cruise Past NAM, Both Seal Global Qualifier Spots

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova Highlights, US Open Final: World No. 1 Wards Off Spirited American, Defends Title

  5. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  3. Mumbai On High Alert After Bomb Threat Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan

  4. Modi Skips UN General Debate; Jaishankar to Represent India at 80th Session

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  4. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  5. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise