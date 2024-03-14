Football

England Football Squad Announced: Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite Get Maiden Call-Ups

England will play Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26, both at Wembley Stadium, their final friendlies before manager Gareth Southgate picks his squad for Euro 2024

March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
Kalvin Phillips has been left out of England’s squad. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA
Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon have received their first England call-ups but there was no place for Kalvin Phillips in Gareth Southgate’s last squad before making his Euro 2024 selection. (More Football News)

Joe Gomez, who won the last of his 11 senior caps in October 2020, has returned from the international wilderness for March’s Wembley friendlies against Belgium and Brazil.

Ivan Toney is back involved at the first opportunity after serving an eight-month Football Association betting ban, but Raheem Sterling was conspicuous by his absence once again.

Phillips has been dropped after a torrid run of form since he joined West Ham on loan in January.

Phillips was at fault for a goal on his debut against Bournemouth before he was sent off at Nottingham Forest last month and hooked at half-time of Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Burnley.

England boss Gareth Southgate said: “Well, I think he knows exactly what we think of him. A good version of him is an important player for us and that’s why we’ve supported him as we have.

“Unfortunately his form hasn’t been good enough and I’ve spoken to him about that. He understands.

“He has all the attributes to force his way back in. He just needs to find that rhythm and confidence because there is an outstanding player in there.”

