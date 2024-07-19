Football

England Should Target Guardiola Or Klopp To Succeed Southgate, Says Eriksson

The likes of Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Lee Carsley have been touted as potential successors if the Football Association (FA) wishes to appoint another English boss

Pep Guardiola-Jurgen Klopp-football
Could one of Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola take the England job?
info_icon

England should attempt to convince either Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp to succeed Gareth Southgate, says former Three Lions boss Sven-Goran Eriksson. (More Football News)

Southgate announced his resignation this week in the wake of England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, their second final loss in as many European Championship campaigns under him.

The likes of Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Lee Carsley have been touted as potential successors if the Football Association (FA) wishes to appoint another English boss.

Newcastle United manager, Eddie Howe - null
Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton

BY Stats Perform

However, reports have also suggested the FA are keen to speak with Guardiola about the vacancy, with many believing he may leave Manchester City next year.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp, meanwhile, is thought likely to take a sabbatical after eight years at Anfield, but Eriksson believes the FA should still ask him the question.

"If he is English or foreign, I don't think it should mean much," he told The Telegraph. "You just have to find a top manager, or a young one with a good future. 

"If you want to aim high, the obvious two contenders are Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola. They know English football, the players and culture. 

"If there was even the slightest suggestion they were interested in the job, England should go for it. We are talking about two of the best managers in the world. 

"Klopp is taking a break and I'm not sure whether stepping down from Manchester City is in Pep's mind. 

"But you have to aim high, and appointing either of those two would be a huge statement for England and their aims for the future."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Scores: Pooja Vastrakar Strikes Again, Dismisses Both Openers
  2. NEP-W Vs UAE-W: Samjhana Khadka Leads Nepal To Their First Ever Women's Asia Cup Win
  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Pakistan Women
  4. Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch TGC Vs NRK Match 18
  5. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: WI Cross 100 But Lose Three Wickets
Football News
  1. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  2. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  3. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
  4. Jaden Philogene Re-Joins Aston Villa From Hull
  5. England Should Target Guardiola Or Klopp To Succeed Southgate, Says Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  2. What Do You Think, When Will Normalcy Return?
  3. Microsoft Outage: Handwritten Boarding Passes For Passengers Amid Server Issues At Airports
  4. Water Scarcity Protest Turns Violent In North Kashmir’s Baramulla
  5. ‘Man Wants To Become God,’ Says RSS Chief Bhagwat; Congress Takes ‘Non-Biological PM’ Dig
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  4. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
World News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. '3rd-Rate Products': Steve Jobs' 1995 Remark Resurfaces Amid Microsoft Global Outage
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Microsoft Outage: What Went Wrong And How Crowdstrike Is Involved
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. India News LIVE: 'Issue Identified, Fix Deployed', Says Crowdstrike CEO Amid Microsoft's Global Outage