England should attempt to convince either Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp to succeed Gareth Southgate, says former Three Lions boss Sven-Goran Eriksson. (More Football News)
Southgate announced his resignation this week in the wake of England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, their second final loss in as many European Championship campaigns under him.
The likes of Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Lee Carsley have been touted as potential successors if the Football Association (FA) wishes to appoint another English boss.
However, reports have also suggested the FA are keen to speak with Guardiola about the vacancy, with many believing he may leave Manchester City next year.
Former Liverpool boss Klopp, meanwhile, is thought likely to take a sabbatical after eight years at Anfield, but Eriksson believes the FA should still ask him the question.
"If he is English or foreign, I don't think it should mean much," he told The Telegraph. "You just have to find a top manager, or a young one with a good future.
"If you want to aim high, the obvious two contenders are Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola. They know English football, the players and culture.
"If there was even the slightest suggestion they were interested in the job, England should go for it. We are talking about two of the best managers in the world.
"Klopp is taking a break and I'm not sure whether stepping down from Manchester City is in Pep's mind.
"But you have to aim high, and appointing either of those two would be a huge statement for England and their aims for the future."