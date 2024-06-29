England Goalkeeper Mary Earps Leaves Man Utd Ahead Of Anticipated PSG Switch

Mary Earps has left Manchester United ahead of her anticipated switch to Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)
Reports emerged earlier this week that the England goalkeeper, who won FIFA Best awards in 2022 and 2023, would be joining PSG upon the expiration of her contract with United.
Earps joined United in 2019 and has played a key role in their rise up to the upper echelons of the women's game, and helped the club win their first piece of silverware when they thrashed Tottenham in the women's FA Cup final in May.
However, the 31-year-old has turned down a contract offer from United and is now destined to head to France.
Official confirmation of Earps' departure came on Saturday.
She marks the third big name to leave United this off-season, following captain Katie Zelem and forward Lucia Garcia.
Earps made 125 appearances for United in all competitions.
She played in all 22 of United's WSL matches last season, making 60 saves and recording a 65.2% save percentage.
Excluding own goals, Earps conceded 30 times in the competition in 2023-24, from an expected goals on target (xGoT) figure of 30.6.