Football

Mary Earps: England Goalkeeper Seeking Answers Before Making Decision On Man United Future

Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs have been linked with Mary Earps, and she is biding her time after enduring a difficult campaign in which her commitment to Manchester United was called into question

Mary Earps acknowledges Manchester United's fans after Sunday's 6-0 Women's Super League loss to Chelsea.
info_icon

Mary Earps will seek answers from Manchester United regarding the club's direction before making a decision on her future, saying she has felt like a "punching bag" this season. (More Football News)

Earps' contract with the Women's FA Cup winners is set to expire in June, and there have been few signs of progress concerning a new deal.

Last year, United rejected a world-record bid for Earps, who starred as England won Euro 2022 and finished as runners-up at the 2023 World Cup.

Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs have been linked with Earps, and she is biding her time after enduring a difficult campaign in which her commitment to United was called into question.

"The honest reality is that conversations are still ongoing," Earps told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "I've been clear I don't want to make an emotional decision.

"The beginning of the season was really tough, I felt really upset about things that were being said about me and things that came out that weren't true.

"I've tried to be professional, keep my head down, work hard, get on with my job and that's been hard. I've been a punching bag at times.

"I know I've given my heart and soul for the whole season. It's a tough situation.

"I've asked the club for some confirmation on what they're trying to achieve and when I have those answers I'll be able to make a decision. It's up to the club."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 6 Feared Dead As Boat Overturns In Dam Backwaters Of Pune, Search On
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Barred From Driving Till 25; Spent Rs 48K Within 90 Minutes At Pub | New Details In Case
  3. Pune Porsche Accident: 'Renowned' Father Of Teen Driver Arrested; CCTV Catches Speeding Car; Fadnavis Slams Quick Bail
  4. Heatwave Conditions In Several Parts Of Gujarat; Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad Sizzle At 45 Degrees
  5. Monks To Take Out Rally In Kolkata To Protest Mamata's Remarks
Entertainment News
  1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash To Be Held On A Luxury Cruise With 300 VIP Guests? Check Out All Deets
  2. Suhana Khan Turns 24: BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Extend Special Birthday Wishes
  3. BELIFT LAB Takes Legal Action Against ADOR, Files Lawsuit Over Accusations Of ILLIT Copying NewJeans
  4. Jackky Bhagnani Shares An Adorable Selfie With Rakul Preet Singh To Mark Their Three-Month Anniversary
  5. Sathyaraj Addresses Rumours Of Him Portraying PM Narendra Modi In A Biopic: Nobody Has Approached Me
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia
  2. NBA Conference Finals: Boston Celtics Beat Indiana Pacers 133-128 In Game 1
  3. Mother Still Recovering In The Hospital, But Knew My KKR Family Needed Me, Says Gurbaz
  4. Mary Earps: England Goalkeeper Seeking Answers Before Making Decision On Man United Future
  5. Who Is Kimi Antonelli: Lewis Hamilton's Pick To Replace Him At Mercedes F1
World News
  1. 3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured After Car Crash In US' Georgia
  2. US Says No Aid Entering Gaza; Ireland Working To Recognise Palestine | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza
  3. Everything About Scarlett Johansson 'Her' Controversy: SAG-AFTRA's Advocacy, OpenAI's Response, And AI's Impact On Actor Rights And Gendered Interactions
  4. Comcast Launches StreamSaver Bundle: Netflix, Apple TV Plus, And Peacock For $15/month
  5. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kharge Tells Why Priyanka Didn't Contest Polls; Modi To Hold Rally In Delhi's Dwarka
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. SRH Vs KKR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL 2024 Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh; Sindhu Aims To End Title Drought In Malaysia