Mary Earps will seek answers from Manchester United regarding the club's direction before making a decision on her future, saying she has felt like a "punching bag" this season. (More Football News)
Earps' contract with the Women's FA Cup winners is set to expire in June, and there have been few signs of progress concerning a new deal.
Last year, United rejected a world-record bid for Earps, who starred as England won Euro 2022 and finished as runners-up at the 2023 World Cup.
Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs have been linked with Earps, and she is biding her time after enduring a difficult campaign in which her commitment to United was called into question.
"The honest reality is that conversations are still ongoing," Earps told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "I've been clear I don't want to make an emotional decision.
"The beginning of the season was really tough, I felt really upset about things that were being said about me and things that came out that weren't true.
"I've tried to be professional, keep my head down, work hard, get on with my job and that's been hard. I've been a punching bag at times.
"I know I've given my heart and soul for the whole season. It's a tough situation.
"I've asked the club for some confirmation on what they're trying to achieve and when I have those answers I'll be able to make a decision. It's up to the club."