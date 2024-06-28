Football

Women's Super League: Manchester United Confirm Captain Katie Zelem's Exit

Katie Zelem has scored 32 goals in 161 appearances for the club, and led them to a maiden Women's FA Cup triumph in 2023-24

Katie Zelem is leaving Man Utd
Manchester United have confirmed the departure of captain Katie Zelem. (More Football News)

England international Zelem has spent six years with United, helping them gain promotion to the WSL in her first season.

Zelem has scored 32 goals in 161 appearances for the club, and led them to a maiden Women's FA Cup triumph in 2023-24.

However, she is now set for pastures new, with the 28-year-old joining forward Lucia Garcia in departing upon the expiration of her contract.

"Everyone at Manchester United would like to place on record their thanks to Katie for her excellent service and wish her the best of luck in the next phase of her career," a club statement read.

Zelem and Garcia do not appear to be the only big names who will be leaving United after the end of their current deals, with England goalkeeper Mary Earps reportedly set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

