Football

ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Gareth Southgate Lauds England's Battle

Since Euro 1996, England have played 11 knockout matches at the European Championship and eight of those have gone to extra-time, including the last four in a row

Gareth Southgate lets out his emotions after England's shoot-out glory on Saturday.
info_icon

Gareth Southgate insists Euro 2024 is not just about England "playing well" as the Three Lions manager lauded the character shown in their penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland in the last eight. (More Football News)

England were once again unconvincing in Dusseldorf and fell behind to Breel Embolo's 75th-minute opener, only for Bukayo Saka to level shortly after on Saturday.

Penalties followed at Dusseldorf Arena as Jordan Pickford denied Switzerland's first spot-kick from Manuel Akanji, before Trent Alexander-Arnold coolly slotted in the winning effort to seal a last-four place.

Since Euro 1996, England have played 11 knockout matches at the European Championship and eight of those have gone to extra-time, including the last four in a row.

That may be apportioned to their battling nature, an aspect manager Southgate referenced after a nervy victory in his 100th national game in charge of the senior side.

Bukayo Saka celebrates his spot-kick strike on Saturday. - null
ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Bukayo Saka Celebrates 'Special' Shoot-Out Success

BY Stats Perform

"I thought the players were brilliant, it is the best we have played," Southgate said on BBC One. "To come from behind and show character and resilience we did... it isn't just about playing well.

"Huge performance, huge result and we are still in it. We had to be tactically spot on. We are in a third semi-final and it says a lot about the whole group. I thought we had good control."

England had lost more shoot-outs than any other nation across the World Cup and Euros (seven), but responded emphatically by converting all five attempts at this edition of UEFA's top tournament.

Saka knows all too well about spot-kick heartbreak, having missed in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, and Southgate lauded his response after firing past Yann Sommer in the shoot-out.

"It was so brave from Bukayo, he is one of our best and we were never in question he would take one. But we all knew what he went through," Southgate continued.

England scored every single one of their penalties in the shoot-out (5/5), also doing so against Spain at Euro 1996 (4/4), for just the second time in their 10th penalty shoot-out at major tournaments.

"We have done a lot of work on it. We've won three out of four shootouts now," Southgate added, in quotes published by UEFA's official website.

"In the end the players have to do it and deliver. For players to come into the game and do what they did, for someone like Bukayo having been what he's been through to go through that pressure [is great]."

Harry Kane endured another quiet outing, failing to register a shot on target before being removed in extra time, though the England captain has faith in whoever Southgate selects.

"Another tough game and first of all great resilience from the lads to turn it up again," Kane told BBC One. 

"To get the goal, a fantastic finish from Bukayo Saka. Penalties are penalties, but I felt prepared – I was on the side, but I felt comfortable in the lads. Five out of five and a save from Picks!

"We trust in whoever is on the pitch and the difference this year compared to past years is we have proven penalty takers – we have a lot more experience and we showed it out there."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM: Riyan Parag Becomes First Assam Cricketer To Debut In India's National Team
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe Key Stats, 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorers, Highest Wicket-Takers
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India 'Need to Bounce Back Stronger After Collapse' Says Ravi Bishnoi
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Prediction, 2nd T20I: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Gareth Southgate Lauds England's Battle
  2. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Bukayo Saka Celebrates 'Special' Shoot-Out Success
  3. Copa America 2024: Colombia Taking Nothing For Granted Ahead Of Panama Tie
  4. Euro 2024: Southgate Proud Ahead Of 100th Game, But England Milestone Is 'Least-Important Stat Of The Week'
  5. Jesse Marsch Praises Canada's Desire And Commitment After Booking Copa America Semi-Final Spot
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Very Important', 'Crucial for Russia-India Ties': Kremlin On PM Modi's Visit To Russia
  2. West Bengal: 8 Injured After Electric Transformer Explodes At Factory In Bankura
  3. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu And Telangana CM Reddy Hold Meeting To Resolve State Bifurcation Issues | Top Points
  4. Graft Case: Delhi LG Approves Probe Into Bribery Charges Against AAP Leader Satyendra Jain
  5. 'We Share Same Issues': Unions Counter Railways' Claim Against Rahul Gandhi Meeting Loco Pilots Outside Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Netflix Announces Documentary On SS Rajamouli
  4. Filmmakers Must Focus On Storytelling Instead Of Making Projects Based On Equations, Says Imtiaz Ali
  5. 'Kill' Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Day One
US News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  5. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
World News
  1. Watch: Taylor Swift Surprises Amsterdam With What Fans Call The 'Travis Kelce Love Mashup' During Final Eras Tour Show
  2. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  3. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  4. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  5. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP