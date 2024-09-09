Football

Interim Boss Carsley Feels Only The Best Should Be Considered For England Role

England continue their Nations League campaign on Tuesday against Finland at Wembley, an occasion they will be looking to mark with a win on Harry Kane's 100th international appearance

Lee Carsley has said the best man for the job should be the next England manager
Lee Carsley said he understands his role as interim England head coach for the next three camps, insisting the best person should get the job on a full-time basis. (More Football News)

Carsley kickstarted his Three Lions tenure with a comfortable 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland last weekend, with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish on the scoresheet.

Carsley could also become the first manager since Fabio Capello in 2008 to win his first two competitive games in charge. 

The only managers to win their first two England games at the helm without conceding a goal are Steve McClaren (2006), Ron Greenwood (1977) and Joe Mercer (1974).

Despite his impressive start, Carsley said he was not thinking about taking on the job permanently just yet.

"I feel like we are a step closer as a team. I try not to think about it too much. The best person should get the job," Carsley said.

"I know my role for the next three camps, and I am comfortable with that."

Carsley also explained his role for the next three camps, saying his full focus remained on the team.

"I think it's quite clear I am doing the three camps," Carsley added.

"I'm really happy with that, if it changes also I'm happy with that. I'm very privileged in the position I'm in, in terms of the Under-21s. I have enjoyed it so far.

"The important thing is the team as opposed to the coaches - they should be the ones in the spotlight and getting the attention."

England's next appointment will be a crucial one, having improved their recent tournament results by reaching the final of the last two European Championships under Gareth Southgate. 

Carsley's relationship with the Under-21 team was a pivotal factor in replacing Southgate, having led the side to Euro Under-21 Championship glory last year.

However, the likes of Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Pep Guardiola have all been linked with the permanent role as the Three Lions look to end their wait for an international honour.

And after England supporters got a glimpse of Carsley's style of play at the Aviva Stadium last weekend, the former Republic of Ireland midfielder is aiming to continue that same attacking tempo on his Wembley debut.

"It's important that we are exciting to watch," Carsley said.

"I think when fans come and watch England play at home, they expect attacking football, they expect chances to be created and to play with a tempo."

