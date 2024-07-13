Ollie Watkins labelled Spain's Lamine Yamal as a "generational talent" ahead of England's clash with La Roja in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday. (More Football News)
Yamal played a key role in Spain reaching their first major tournament final since 2012, scoring a stunner to cancel out Randal Kolo Muani's opener before Dani Olmo's winner four minutes later.
The teenager has had 13 shot involvements following a ball carry at Euro 2024 (six shots, seven chances created), at least three more than any other player.
Having beaten Pele's record in becoming the youngest player to score at a major tournament, more history beckons for Yamal in Berlin.
A day after his 17th birthday, the Barcelona forward could be the youngest player to feature in a World Cup or European Championship final, again, beating Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup (17y 249d).
“Everyone's seen what he can do. It's not often that you are scoring a goal against France in the top corner in the semi-final of the Euros when you're 16," Watkins said.
"He’s got the world at his feet and is miles ahead of me when I was 16 or 17.”
England left it late to secure their place in their first major tournament final on foreign soil, with Watkins striking the deciding blow against the Netherlands.
The Three Lions' hopes of reaching back-to-back European Championship finals were dented early on when Xavi Simons fired beyond Jordan Pickford from distance.
However, Harry Kane levelled from the spot, before Watkins emerged from the bench to fire Gareth Southgate's side into the tournament's showpiece game.
Watkins was under no illusions about the difficulty awaiting his side in Berlin, acknowledging Spain's run to the final where they have beaten Italy, Germany and France.
“They’ve had to come through a harder journey than us playing against Italy, Germany and France - the so-called bigger teams - and I feel like they have been probably the best team of the competition so far," he said.
“The wingers for Spain are very dynamic, young, full of confidence and direct but also across our team, we have goals from everywhere and world class talent, so it's going to be a very exciting match.
"I can't wait to watch it and be a part of it. And hopefully we can get the get the job done."
Like many England fans, Watkins has had his fourth international goal from their semi-final win over the Netherlands on repeat.
"I watched it quite a few times, when I got back to camp," said Watkins. "I was manifesting it, a lot has led up to it.
"A good friend said he felt like I would score in the Euros final, I did it a match before, but you never know, I might be saving another one for the final."