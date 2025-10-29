Energie Cottbus Vs RB Leipzig, DFB-Pokal: Away Fan Dies While Entering Stadium At German Cup Game

The incident happened during RB Leipzig’s second-round DFB-Pokal 202-26 match against Energie Cottbus, with the players observing a minute of silence before the second half began

Energie Cottbus vs RB Leipzig, DFB Pokal 2025-26 second round away fan dies
Leipzig's Tidiam Gomis, right, and Cottbus' Dominik Pelivan, left, challenge for the ball during a German soccer cup second round match between Energie Cottbus and RB Leipzig in Cottbus, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. | Photo: dpa/Robert Michael via AP
  • RB Leipzig fan died during DFB-Pokal match agianst Energie Cottbus

  • Supporter collpased while entering stadium and died en route to the hospital

  • Both teams observed a minute of silence before second half

  • RB Leipzig won the match 4-1

RB Leipzig announced that a club supporter died following a medical incident during their DFB-Pokal 2025-26 match against third-division side Energie Cottbus at the Stadion der Friendship on Tuesday, October 28. The hosts confirmed that the person collapsed as away supporters entered and died en route to the hospital.

Leipzig posted on social media that the supporter fell ill while entering the stadium and later died in a medical clinic. The club added that the incident happened 'without external interference'. "In moments like this, football takes a back seat," the statement read.

A hushed atmosphere enveloped Cottbus' stadium, with both clubs' supporters refraining from chants following an announcement about the incident. The players also observed a minute of silence before the second half commenced.

A week earlier, a Manchester City fan had passed away before the club's UEFA Champions League match against Villarreal.

Leipzig's DFB-Pokal Win

RB Leipzig ultimately won the DFB-Pokal match 4-1, courtesy of goals from Johan Bakayoko, Ezechiel Banzuzi, and a brace from Christoph Baumgartner.

The hosts initially tried to contain the Bundesliga side with a deep defensive setup, and Merveille Biankadi even tested Leipzig keeper Maarten Vandevoordt early on.

However, Leipzig quickly asserted control. In the 13th minute, Bakayoko broke the deadlock with a precise low strike after cutting inside from the edge of the box.

By the 28th minute, David Raum’s corner found Baumgartner unmarked, who headed in the second goal. Baumgartner doubled his tally nine minutes later, finishing a clever free-kick routine with Raum to make the score 3-0 before halftime.

After the break, Leipzig continued to dominate possession and territory. Ridle Baku’s incisive pass in the 59th minute set up Banzuzi, who calmly turned and slotted home their fourth goal.

Cottbus managed a late consolation through Erik Engelhardt in the 86th minute, but the result was never in doubt.

(With AP Inputs)

