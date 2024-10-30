EFL Cup: Brentford, Southampton Survive Scares Against Championship Opposition

Brentford beat Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes of the EFL Cup fourth-round tie. (More Football News)
Thomas Frank's Premier League side went a goal ahead initially through forward Kevin Schade, but were unable to extend their lead, with Wednesday giving as good as they got despite having less of the ball.
Danny Rohl's visitors got themselves level 12 minutes into the second half through a lovely long-range Djeidi Gassama strike following an error by Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
With no winner forthcoming, the tie went to penalties. Nine perfect efforts followed before Liam Palmer saw the 10th and decisive spot kick saved by Flekken, booking the Bees' place in the last eight.
Elsewhere, Southampton beat Stoke 3-2 to secure more Premier League representation in the quarter-finals, but needed an 88th-minute winner to do so after letting a two-goal lead slip.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis and an Adam Armstrong penalty had the home side in control after 35 minutes. However, just before half-time, Ashley Phillips halved the deficit with a wonderful improvised finish after a scramble from a set-piece.
Tom Cannon levelled things up nine minutes into the second half and the Championship side nearly won it late on, as a ricocheted effort bobbled off Aaron Ramsdale, but was cleared before it reached the goal.
Almost immediately, the Saints carried the ball up the field and James Bree swept home the winner from outside the box.