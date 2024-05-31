Football

Edinson Cavani Retires From International Football Ahead Of Copa America

The 37-year-old Edinson Cavani is Uruguay’s second-most capped player with 136 appearances, and their second-highest scorer (58) behind only Luis Suarez

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani.
Edinson Cavani has announced his retirement from international football, meaning he will not represent Uruguay at the Copa America. (More Football News)

The 37-year-old is Uruguay’s second-most capped player with 136 appearances, and their second-highest scorer (58) behind only Luis Suarez.

Cavani made his debut in a friendly draw with Colombia in February 2008 and was part of the team that won the 2011 Copa America title.

However, the striker has not made an appearance for his national team since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when they were knocked out in the group stages.

In a post on social media, Cavani said: "My beloved Celeste, I just want to thank you for every lesson you gave me under your process.

"I won't take long. Today my words are few but profound. Thanks to every single person who was a part of this road over the years. I was and always will be blessed to have worn this jersey representing what I love most in this world, my country.

"They were without doubt so many wonderful years. I have a thousand things to say, tell and remember, but I want to dedicate today to this new stage of my career and give everything I've got to where I'm supposed to be now.

"I have decided to step aside but with my heart still beating, as it was when it was my turn to take to the pitch wearing this beautiful jersey. Sending a strong embrace to all of my fans."

Uruguay will begin their Copa America campaign against Panama on June 23.

