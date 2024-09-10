Football

East Bengal FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know

After enduring a series of heartbreaking results in their previous Indian Super League campaigns, East Bengal FC will be very much eager to turn the tables around in the 2024-25 season

East Bengal Football Team Photo: X/@eastbengal
After enduring a series of heartbreaking results in their previous Indian Super League campaigns, East Bengal FC will be very much eager to turn the tables around in the 2024-25 season.

After exciting summer signings, the Red and Gold Brigade could be set for a bit of a renaissance, with expectations held high.

East Bengal FC flicked on the winning switch midway through the last season, going five matches unbeaten, beforing winning the Kalinga Super Cup, ending a 12-year wait. 

However, they failed to surf through the momentum wave, with injuries and departures.

They also missed out on a top-six finish, despite staying in the race till the last game week. 

East Bengal FC ISL Previous Finishes

Since their debut in the 2020-21 ISL season, East Bengal FC have been disappointing despite showing quite a bit of promise.

The derby will be played at the state capital's K.D. Singh Babu Stadium/ - Screengrab (ISL)
Lucknow To Host Mohun Bagan-East Bengal Derby On September 2

BY PTI

They have had three ninth-place finishes and a 11th place ending in four seasons. 

2020-21 : 9th place

2021-22: 11th place

2022-23: 9th place

2023-24: 9th place

East Bengal FC New Signings And Transfers

However, there is new hope this season. With exciting signings, the management has strengthened all areas, putting up a balanced squad for the season ahead. 

Transfer In


- Hector Yuste (Joined from Mohun Bagan SG) 

- Jeakson Singh (Joined from Kerala Blasters FC) 

- Debjit Majumder (Joined from Chennaiyin FC)

- Provat Lakra (Joined from Jamshedpur FC) 

- Nishu Kumar (Joined from Kerala Blasters FC) 

- Madih Talal (Joined from Punjab FC) 

- Mark Zothanpuia (Joined from Hyderabad FC) 

- David Lalhlansanga (Joined from Mohammedan SC) 

- Dimitrios Diamantakos (Joined from Kerala Blasters FC) 

Transfer Out

- Sarthak Golui (Contract Terminated) 

- Kamaljit Singh (Contract Terminated) 

- Mobashir Rahman (Joined Jamshedpur FC) 

- Mandar Rao Dessai (End of Contract) 

- Felicio Brown Forbes (End of Contract) 

- Victor Vazquez (End of Contract)

- Aleksandar Pantic (End of Contract) 

- Ajay Chhetri (End of Loan) 

East Bengal FC Updates Squad

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar

East Bengal FC Fixtures List

DATE MATCH
Sat, Sep 14 Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC
Sun, Sep 22 Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC
Fri, Sep 27 East Bengal FC vs FC Goa
Sat, Oct 5 Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC
Sat, Oct 19 East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Tue, Oct 22 Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC
Sat, Nov 9 East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC
Fri, Nov 29 East Bengal FC vs North East United FC
Sat, Dec 7 Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC
Thu, Dec 12 East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC
Tue, Dec 17 East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC
Sat, Dec 28 Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC

Indian Super League 2024-25 Live Streaming

The Indian Super League 2024-25 season will be telecast live on the Sports18 network, while it will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

