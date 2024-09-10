East Bengal FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know

After enduring a series of heartbreaking results in their previous Indian Super League campaigns, East Bengal FC will be very much eager to turn the tables around in the 2024-25 season. (More Football News)
After exciting summer signings, the Red and Gold Brigade could be set for a bit of a renaissance, with expectations held high.
East Bengal FC flicked on the winning switch midway through the last season, going five matches unbeaten, beforing winning the Kalinga Super Cup, ending a 12-year wait.
However, they failed to surf through the momentum wave, with injuries and departures.
They also missed out on a top-six finish, despite staying in the race till the last game week.
East Bengal FC ISL Previous Finishes
Since their debut in the 2020-21 ISL season, East Bengal FC have been disappointing despite showing quite a bit of promise.
They have had three ninth-place finishes and a 11th place ending in four seasons.
2020-21 : 9th place
2021-22: 11th place
2022-23: 9th place
2023-24: 9th place
East Bengal FC New Signings And Transfers
However, there is new hope this season. With exciting signings, the management has strengthened all areas, putting up a balanced squad for the season ahead.
Transfer In
- Hector Yuste (Joined from Mohun Bagan SG)
- Jeakson Singh (Joined from Kerala Blasters FC)
- Debjit Majumder (Joined from Chennaiyin FC)
- Provat Lakra (Joined from Jamshedpur FC)
- Nishu Kumar (Joined from Kerala Blasters FC)
- Madih Talal (Joined from Punjab FC)
- Mark Zothanpuia (Joined from Hyderabad FC)
- David Lalhlansanga (Joined from Mohammedan SC)
- Dimitrios Diamantakos (Joined from Kerala Blasters FC)
Transfer Out
- Sarthak Golui (Contract Terminated)
- Kamaljit Singh (Contract Terminated)
- Mobashir Rahman (Joined Jamshedpur FC)
- Mandar Rao Dessai (End of Contract)
- Felicio Brown Forbes (End of Contract)
- Victor Vazquez (End of Contract)
- Aleksandar Pantic (End of Contract)
- Ajay Chhetri (End of Loan)
East Bengal FC Updates Squad
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder
Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra
Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra
Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar
East Bengal FC Fixtures List
|DATE
|MATCH
|Sat, Sep 14
|Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC
|Sun, Sep 22
|Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC
|Fri, Sep 27
|East Bengal FC vs FC Goa
|Sat, Oct 5
|Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC
|Sat, Oct 19
|East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|Tue, Oct 22
|Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC
|Sat, Nov 9
|East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC
|Fri, Nov 29
|East Bengal FC vs North East United FC
|Sat, Dec 7
|Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC
|Thu, Dec 12
|East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC
|Tue, Dec 17
|East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC
|Sat, Dec 28
|Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC
Indian Super League 2024-25 Live Streaming
The Indian Super League 2024-25 season will be telecast live on the Sports18 network, while it will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.