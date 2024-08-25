Lando Norris claimed pole for the Dutch Grand Prix but expects Max Verstappen to "put up a good fight" in his home race. (More Motorsport News)
The McLaren driver had cemented himself as the favourite following promising practice sessions and produced a stunning lap to edge the Dutchman by 0.356s in the final round of qualifying.
It is the first time that Verstappen will not start on pole at Zandvoort in his career and will face stiff competition as he aims for a fourth-straight win in the Netherlands, with Oscar Piastri behind him in third and Mercedes' George Russell in fourth. Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez rounds out the top five.
While Norris had been self-critical in the lead-up to the mid-season break, he was much more optimistic about his chances of claiming a second-ever Formula 1 victory at Zandvoort.
"An amazing day. It's nice to be back and start with a pole. It was a nice lap, honestly," he said after qualifying.
"The qualifying was always pretty smooth, and I put in some good laps, especially the one at the end, which is always the most important. A great job by the team, and I'm happy.
"It's not easy, but I felt comfortable out there, the car was feeling amazing. We've got some upgrades on the car for the first time in a while and everything's working very well, so a big thanks to the team too.
"I'm sure it's going to be tough. Max has been quick all weekend. I know we got him today, but he's still second, and he's going to be putting up a good fight, especially at his home race. I'm looking forward to it."
Charles Leclerc, in sixth, is Ferrari's sole representative in the top 10, while Alex Albon finished eighth, in between the two Aston Martin drivers, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll seventh and ninth respectively.
Pierre Gasly finished 10th, while Lewis Hamilton will start 12th after being knocked out in the second session after a mistake on the penultimate corner of his final lap.
The seven-time champion also faces a stewards' investigation to see whether he impeded Perez in the first qualifying session.
Top 10
1. Lando Norris (McLaren)
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
4. George Russell (Mercedes)
5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
8. Alex Albon (Williams)
9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)